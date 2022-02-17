WINCHESTER — Masks become optional for Winchester Public Schools students beginning Monday in compliance with Virginia’s new law that leaves the decision up to parents rather than school boards.
After Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order last month making masking optional, some school divisions complied. However, WPS continued to abide by a 2020 state law that required following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the coronavirus pandemic. The requirement included masking. But when Youngkin signed a law on Wednesday making masking optional, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the division would comply beginning Monday.
"The safety of our community remains our top priority, and students are encouraged to continue masking if desired," Van Heukelum wrote in a letter to parents on Wednesday. "Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and return to school on days six through 10 of a five-day quarantine will still be required to mask. Masks will also continue to be required on school buses per federal law."
Staff are still required to mask, but the Virginia Department of Labor may soon make it optional. V. Douglas Joyner, division human resources director. said in an interview that standards may change by week's end. He said staff will be alerted promptly if and when the change occurs. "Stay tuned," he said.
While most staff and students have complied with masking, a handful of staff and parents have complained at school board meetings about masking and the division's vaccinate-or-test policy for staff and student-athletes. The policy, which began last month, was suspended this week after the Virginia Department of Health dropped the vendor running the program.
