WINCHESTER — Elanyna Clokes has been named assistant principal at John Kerr Elementary School and Alexandra Hoxton has been named assistant principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, according to a Winchester Public Schools media release.
Clokes comes to WPS from Loudoun County Public Schools with over 20 years of experience in the classroom and in leadership roles.
She will join WPS on July 1 following the transition of former Assistant Principal Rachel Levi to project specialist for the school division.
"I am honored to have been selected as the new Assistant Principal at John Kerr Elementary School," Clokes stated. "A skillful and innovative educator, I am thrilled to join the team of phenomenal educators at JKES and within Winchester Public Schools. I strive to use my professional knowledge, passion for curriculum and instruction, and my life experiences to build rapport and connections with students, colleagues, and others within our diverse community. Fervently, I seek to facilitate an inclusive curriculum that is intentionally rigorous and purposefully scaffolded to promote deeper learning for all learners."
After obtaining her bachelor of science degree in psychology from Virginia's Old Dominion University and master of science degree in elementary education from Nova Southeastern University in Florida, Clokes became a classroom teacher in Florida. She moved to Loudoun County Public Schools in 2009 to teach at Sully Elementary School and then at Hamilton Elementary School where she remained until her move to WPS.
Clokes entered into several leadership roles while obtaining her doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction at Nova Southeastern University. She has been a Cooperating Educator for Field Experience since 2009, the Lead Mentor for her school since 2016, and a Site-Based Equity Lead for the Loudoun County Public Schools' Department of Equity since 2016.
She obtained her post master's certification in education leadership and administration from George Washington University and served as the summer school principal at Horizon Elementary School in 2018.
Gail Brady is principal at John Kerr.
Hoxton has worked in special education as a teacher and diagnostician since 2016, most recently with WPS.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in psychology from James Madison University and her master’s degree in special education from West Virginia University. She began her career in special education at Frederick County Public Schools where she taught for three years.
In 2019, Hoxton moved to WPS to become a special education teacher 5-6 (autism specialist) until July 2022 when she moved into the role of individual service plan coordinator and educational diagnostician K-8. She completed her educational leadership certification at James Madison University in May.
“As a former student, Winchester Public schools holds a very special place in my heart," Hoxton stated. "I am thrilled to begin my role as Assistant Principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte Dehart Elementary School. I look forward to continuing to grow as a leader alongside so many wonderful staff, students, and families at VACDES!”
She begins her new role on July 1 following the transition of former Assistant Principal Wendy Perkins to beginning teacher specialist for WPS.
Lisa Pluska is principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.