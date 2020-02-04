WINCHESTER — To kick off the Winchester School Board retreat on Friday, members tackled whether they want to create an equity policy.
Equity has become part of the vernacular at many school divisions in Virginia. Its definition varies. Winchester Public Schools defines equity as all students having “what they need and when they need it,” Carl Rush, the division’s first equity specialist, said shortly after he was hired in July.
If the board decides to move forward with developing an equity policy, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said his goal would be to have a proposal ready by June.
Rush told board members that most school divisions across the state plan to have equity policies in place by the end of the year.
“There is a heightened awareness of making sure that we are, we as a school division, we as a nation, I mean [whatever] level you want to look at it, that we need to be inclusive and we need to be very public about that,” School Board member Erica Truban said at the retreat.
School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales wondered if “national conversations are driving this awareness, this recognition that we thought we had come such a long way, but we realize now that not that much has changed and we need to in the school divisions.”
Van Heukelum asked what problems an equity policy might solve.
Rush said it could function as a “compass” for staff. “Policies don’t solve problems, people do,” he said. “Right now we can talk about equity, but there’s nothing that says you really have to practice it.”
A policy also could hold staff accountable, Van Heukelum said.
“I think some clear examples would be the superintendent or the principal is able to say, ‘Doing the work of equity is not a choice you have as an employee of the Winchester Public Schools. You don’t get to choose not to look at your discipline data and ask questions about why African American students are suspended at a higher rate than our white students,’” Van Heukelum said. “You must do that as an employee. You can’t say, ‘I don’t see color or I don’t want to look at the data.’”
An equity policy also could help clearly define what “equity” means for the public, Rush said.
“Unless they are linked to Winchester Public Schools [and] they actually follow our equity work, they most likely will relate equity to political views, which have nothing to do with one another,” Rush said.
The point of an equity policy, Rush said, is to create a better experience for students, not to be divisive.
Even though the intention isn’t to be divisive, creating an equity policy could be controversial, Van Heukelum said, summarizing the board’s comments.
“The right thing to do is not always easy,” board member Karen Holman said.
Board member Marie Imoh asked what might happen if the board adopts an equity policy.
“Letters to the editor start talking about how Winchester schools is preaching socialism,” Holman said.
“It’s something to consider,” Van Heukelum said.
It’s important to think about the fears and risks, Imoh said.
“For minorities and people that have had those disadvantages, we’ve always had those issues to sit with,” Imoh said. “So for me, I’m less concerned about that. Not to say it’s not concerning, but that would not deter me from going forward.”
The board took no action at the retreat on whether to move forward with developing an equity policy.
Attending the Winchester School Board retreat on Friday at Shenandoah University were Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, Equity Specialist Carl Rush, Winchester School Board Chairwoman Allyson Pate, Vice Chairwoman Marie Imoh and members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Mike Birchenough, Karen Holman and Erica Truban. Board member Elyus Wallace was not present.
(7) comments
How did I ever manage to get through high school back in the 70's without a school equity officer. My teachers were actually focused on teaching instead. How unsophisticated they all were ...
We can't get the school admins to focus on ensuring kids can read, write, critically think, and do math -- apparently they need "equity", which there seems to be no set definition of, but by golly they got an "equity officer"! Who makes this bovine excrement up?
I think this comment sums this entire debacle up best: "More word salad and 'feel good' policy that literally means nothing to the students and teachers." At least we can take solace in the fact that if the school board is working hard on this junk, they aren't messing anything else up.
I agree with comments what a bunch of b...sht
What a bunch of malarky. The only people that deserve to be in school are the ones who can behave like human beings and not prey upon others. That's completely against what Van Huckster actually does, which is allow a CONVICTED SEXUAL PREDATOR roam the halls of Handley while his victim was FORCED BY WPS to switch to a private school and pay for it because WPS felt the CONVICTED SEXUAL PREDATOR'S "Rights" were more important than his victim's rights. What a joke that system is.
More word salad and "feel good" policy that literally means nothing to the students and teachers. Remember that letter to the editor the other day about getting actual teacher opinion and thought? Yeah, this is the opposite of that...
It appears that every public school system must jump on the latest "educational" bandwagon for fear of being perceived as not being woke enough. Diversity? Perhaps, in everything but actual thoughts or ideas about what is actually helpful in the classroom and hallways.
What a waste of words. This article, short of quoting the trite phrase, "what they need and when they need it", does nothing to define the "equity" that is being sought. It fail to establish the objective of the school board, or the school system. Equity for whom? Does equity mean that the students and the teachers are equal in status? Does equity mean that every student will receive an A because they showed up. Does equity mean that when the number of suspensions for SOCs (students of color) reaches the average suspension rate for white students, that there will be no more suspensions of SOCs until the rates reach equilibrium?
