WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum expects 100% of the division’s students “to be fully back” to in-person learning five days per week at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“I expect that masks will still be a part of our world,” he said during a Winchester School Board meeting Monday night. “We’ll do our best to maintain three feet of social distancing whenever possible.”
The division’s first day of school for the next academic year is Aug. 19.
He added that there may be limited virtual learning options available to students in the fall.
Next month, WPS officials plan to present the fifth phase of returning students to classrooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope it’s the last phase of COVID-19,” Van Heukelum said.
Last week, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced FCPS plans to provide in-person learning five days per week when its 2021-22 school year starts on Aug. 23. FCPS will have limited virtual learning available, but it won’t be taught by the division’s staff. Instead, school officials are exploring the use of a third-party provider approved by the Virginia Department of Education.
Clarke County Public Schools aims to resume in-person classes five days a week for all students when its 2021-22 academic year starts on Aug. 31. The school division is not planning to offer any virtual instruction. However, several options will be available to accommodate students who feel uncomfortable returning to classrooms amid any COVID-19 concerns at that time, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Area school divisions have been gradually increasing in-person learning during the pandemic. As of April 12, in-person learning increased from two to four days per week for hybrid model learning students in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public schools.
At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated that all Virginia schools cease in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. When area school divisions reopened in September, they offered students a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
(1) comment
I hope the aspects of school that make it fun like lunch, gym and recess will be closer to normal. It is a long day to sit in masks and three feet apart...I suppose I answered my own question. This is a shame that we can't have a level of comfort four months after vaccines are 100% available to adults in the US.
