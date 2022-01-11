WINCHESTER — With Winchester Public Schools swamped with coronavirus cases, the division plans to keep their school mask mandate, even if Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin drops the state mandate.
“We can’t place our teachers at risk and we can’t place our students at risk,” School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen M. Anderson Holman told board members at their Monday meeting, noting the spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the omicron variant.
Of the division’s approximately 750 full-time staff and 300 part timers, 29 were out due to being diagnosed with the virus and seven were quarantining due to being exposed to someone with COVID, according to the WPS COVID-19 Dashboard. Of the 4,100 students, 132 were diagnosed and 214 were quarantining. The numbers were through 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the case numbers for staff and students were at an all-time high since the pandemic was declared in March of 2020. He said substitute teachers are “maxed out,” and he considered closing two schools on Monday due to staff shortages. He credited the “heroic” behavior of administrators, central office workers and teachers for filling in for colleagues in addition to their regular duties.
“They are doing everything they can to keep schools open,” he said. “But we may have to still close school. And if we need to, we will.”
Van Heukelum said it is a very stressful time for the schools and it would be imprudent to lift the mask mandate amid a spike in cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant. Omicron and the more severe delta variant have caused a flood of hospitalizations nationally and locally.
As of Tuesday, a record 141 COVID patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated, were hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. Fourteen were on ventilators.
The pandemic has killed nearly 5.5 million people including about 840,000 Americans, according to the John Hopkins University University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. In Virginia, there were 15,715 deaths through Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That includes 668 in the 214,000-person Lord Fairfax Health District, which is comprised of Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Van Heukelum recommended the division’s mandate remain even if the Republican Youngkin ends the state mandate approved by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. Van Heukelum noted Winchester Public Schools’ mandate was passed by board members on Aug. 9 before the Northam mandate, so what Youngkin does shouldn’t affect it.
Maculay Porter, a Youngkin spokeswoman, wouldn’t say on Tuesday if or when Youngkin will end the school mask mandate or what effect dropping it would have on COVID rates and keeping schools open. However, in an interview with WJLA News 7 in Fairfax County on Dec. 20, Youngkin said children showing signs of sickness or the virus should stay in school and be taught in a separate part of the school. He vowed to drop the mandate.
“We can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children,” said Youngkin, who will be sworn in on Saturday. “I don’t believe mandating masks is the right way.”
In a Nov. 19 interview on Charlottesville radio station WCHV, Youngkin said he would appoint a new health commissioner.
“And we will rescind the public health order that requires kids in K-12 education to wear a mask in order to attend both public and private schools,” he said.
Van Heukelum recommended the board postpone a mandate decision until February when he hopes the omicron spike will have subsided. While the COVID numbers are bad, Van Heukelum said staff vaccination numbers are encouraging. Of the division’s 390 teachers, 82% are vaccinated. Of overall full time staff, 77% are vaccinated. The percentages far exceed the 53% rate for the district and the 63% national rate.
For those refusing vaccinations, the division’s vaccinate-or-test policy took effect his week. Van Heukelum said about 170 staff and nearly 100 students will be tested weekly.
(2) comments
Conditioned
This sounds like a good decision. Anything we can do to protect our students and teachers and keep schools functioning is good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.