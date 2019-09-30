WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools has received a $3,999,852 Education Innovation and Research Early-Phase grant from the U.S. Department of Education to implement a “whole school immersion approach to computer science” at John Kerr and Garland Quarles elementary schools, the school division announced Friday.
The five-year grant will give students at JKES and GQES “an immersive experience with computer science and computational thinking, which are driving the 21st century economy,” Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a news release. This will include a “heavy dose” of computer coding, Van Heukelum said on Sunday.
The program — Metrics: Maximizing Engagement Through Regular Immersion in Computer Science — will be fully implemented at the two schools for the 2020-21 school year.
JKES and GQES are both Title I schools serving a combined 914 high-need, or disadvantaged, students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Title 1 schools receive supplemental federal funds for having a high concentration of low-income students.
The two schools were selected to benefit from the grant because they are designated as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) schools as part of their Title I designation.
The city’s two other elementary schools, Frederick Douglass and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart, are designated as global education schools as part of their Title I designation and offer programs such as dual language classrooms.
According to Van Heukelum, there will be some room to expand the Metrics program to FDES and VACDES.
Federal dollars will fund 90% of the program. The remaining 10%, or $400,820, will be funded by Winchester Public Schools and The Handley Trust Fund.
Of the 41 recipients across the country that received the grant, only 10 were public school divisions.
“The grant award speaks to the innovative spirit of Winchester Public Schools,” Van Heukelum said in the release. “We are proud to be recognized for that innovative spirit and can’t wait to get going on these ideas for our kids.”
The Metrics model includes three integrated activities:
Creating rigorous computer science curriculum units and assessments to support STEM coursework
Providing high-quality teacher development and support to sustain innovative computer science coursework
Strengthening students’ tethers to computer science and STEM coursework by engaging them in real-world linkages beyond the classroom
Through the grant, Winchester Public Schools hopes to improve academic achievement in math and reading for high-need K-4 students and prepare students for success in computer science-focused curriculum and activities in middle and high school.
The school division said in the release that Metrics would not be possible without program partners such as Bright Futures, STARBASE, CodeVa, Shenandoah University, and many others.
