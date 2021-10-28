WINCHESTER — High poverty rates and language barriers in Winchester Public Schools make comparisons to neighboring school divisions invalid, according to Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
In presenting the 4,100-student school division’s annual report to board members Monday night, Van Heukelum said WPS is doing well when compared to economically and racially comparable divisions. While below the state average in many categories, the division closed the gap in several of them over three- and five-year periods, according to the report. The report is called Empower 2025, reflecting a goal of long-term improvement.
"What we're looking for is a mentality of continuous improvement," Van Heukelum told board members. "Incremental change that is sustainable. It's not a one-hit wonder."
While continuing to trail the state average by seven percentage points in the 2020-21 school year, WPS Standard of Learning test scores improved four percentage points in the last four years, according to the report. Math scores were 2 percentage points below the state average in the last school year, but increased five percentage points over four years. No comparisons were listed for writing in 2020-21, but the report showed a seven-point gain since 2017-18. History showed a three-point gain since 2017-18. The science score rate was unchanged.
Van Heukelum said the scores should be seen in context with the division's high rates of poverty and students learning English, both intractable obstacles to learning. With 68% of its students qualifying for free or reduce-price meals , Winchester ranks 93 out of Virginia's 133 school divisions in the poverty rate (rankings are from lowest to highest).
The 1,800-student Clarke County Public Schools, a far wealthier division than Winchester, has the fourth lowest poverty rate at 21%. Frederick County Public Schools, which has about 13,900 students, is 23rd with 35%. But Van Heukelum said judging Winchester against divisions like Harrisonburg and Manassas, which have similar poverty rates and students learning to speak English, is a more valid comparison. WPS outperformed them in 2020-21 in SOL scores.
With nearly 32% of students learning English — they're classified as English-language learners — Winchester had the fifth-highest ELL rate in Virginia. Van Heukelum compared it to an American child who doesn't speak Russian but is moved to Russia and learns and takes tests in a Russian school.
"That challenge is what a third of our students experience every single day," he said. "Combine that with poverty indicators. There is a mountain of research that shows us that poverty has an affect on education."
The report also covered graduation and drop-out rates. Handley High School's graduation rate has remained stable the last five years with an annual average of 90% of students graduating within four years. Virginia's on-time graduation rate in the last school year was 93%.
CCPS had a five-year annual average of 98%. FCPS had a 93% average. The report didn't list the five-year annual graduation average for Virginia's 16 city divisions, but in the 2020-21 school year, Winchester's 91% rate made it the third highest. It was above Harrisonburg and Manassas.
At 6.6%, Winchester's five-year annual dropout average has remained steady, but it's higher than the most recent state average of 4.3%. Clarke and Frederick County's averages in the last school year were 0.6% and 4.2%, respectively. Winchester's most recent rate of 6.9% placed it 10th highest among city divisions and it was lower than Harrisonburg and Manassas.
Van Heukelum noted the dropout rate includes students who school officials unable to track when they left the division. Some departures involved ELL students, including some from Mexico, El Salvador or Guatemala, whose families returned to their native countries where they may have resumed their education. But if the staff can't confirm that, the students eventually show up as dropouts, increasing Winchester's dropout rate.
Besides language barriers and poverty, Van Heukelum noted teachers had to deal with extreme challenges in the last school year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus temporarily closed schools, then limited the amount of students who could attend school on a given day, forcing teachers to instruct students online.
"I would put our teaching staff up against any other in the U.S.," he said. "Our teachers are tenacious in encouraging our kids and holding really ridiculous, high expectations in a nurturing, loving environment."
