WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night unanimously approved signing an anti-racism resolution and placing a copy in each of its school buildings.
Last week, the Frederick County School Board approved a similar action.
The city schools’ resolution was adopted almost a month after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. His death and the recent deaths of other Black Americans has sparked global protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
“Members of the Winchester Public School Board, as well as the Winchester Public Schools staff, are saddened and outraged by recent unjust deaths that demonstrate the prejudice and injustice that persists in our country,” begins the resolution, which was modeled after a template provided by the Virginia School Board Association, with modifications made by the Winchester School Board and reviewed by the division’s Equity Specialist Carl Rush.
“Resolution Condemning Racism and Affirming Our Commitment to Educational Equity for All Students, Families and Staff” says that Winchester Public Schools must continue to “condemn racism and hate in our schools and our society” and that the division cannot be silent if it wants to stop racial injustice.
“Each of us, individually and collectively, is responsible for creating and nurturing an anti-racist learning environment where every child is respected and valued for who they are, regardless of their skin color. We must continue to actively acknowledge, address and prevent racial bias that occurs as a result of division policies, practices and actions,” continues the resolution.
Before approval, two minor edits were made, as suggested by School Board member Karen Holman.
In the sentence, “We urgently must act to stop the racial injustice that harms and anguishes people of color, who are our family, friends, neighbors, students, staff members and fellow Americans,” the phrase “fellow Americans” was changed to “members of our community.”
Holman said she wanted that language changed because there is a large immigrant population within the division. She added that the phrase “fellow Americans,” along with the word “sanctuary” used later in the resolution, may cause some people to think the division is trying to promote Winchester as a “sanctuary city.” A sanctuary city uses municipal laws to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation or prosecution, ignoring federal immigration law.
The word “sanctuary”in the resolution was changed to “haven.”
Copies of the resolution will show signatures from all School Board members, not just the chairwoman and the superintendent, as was initially proposed. And the resolution will be provided in Spanish when posted in school buildings.
