WINCHESTER — The city school division wants a 7% cost-of-living increase for employees.
"Whatever we can do to acknowledge their value," Winchester School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said at a Monday board meeting, noting how difficult the coronavirus pandemic has been on staff, particularly teachers.
The increase means seeking nearly $2 million more from City Council for the 2022-23 school year. Board members initially sought a 5% increase. State and Winchester taxpayers each covered about $31 million of the division's current $71 million budget, with federal taxpayers covering the remainder.
The 7% boost includes a 25% pay increase for substitute nurses and teachers. Their pay would increase to $150 and $125 per day, respectively. Bus drivers, who complained to the board in October about low pay and a lack of access to benefits, would receive a 10% annual increase. School nurses and teaching assistants would get 5% more. The board also seeks money to restore after-school programs and field trips, which were suspended due to the pandemic.
The COLA hike is also meant to better recruit and retain staff and attract more students to the 4,100-student division, which is projecting a 150-student decrease in enrollment in the 2022-23 school year. Fewer students means less state money per pupil, and the division is proposing cutting two elementary school positions and an elementary teaching school position.
In an interview, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the cuts won't have a major classroom impact. He noted the division has a low student-to-teacher ratio compared to comparable school divisions. The ratio is 17-to-1 at Winchester's four elementary schools.
In emails read at the board meeting, several teachers and the Winchester Education Association, the union that represents them, expressed support for the proposed hike. Timothy Newcome and Holly Conde, the association's president and vice president, respectively, cited a National Education Association poll that found 55% of respondents said they planned to quit earlier than planned due to being burned-out and overworked.
"Teacher pay is historical punchline. What reason do young people have to go into the education profession if they feel there is little respect or little pay?," Conde and Newcome wrote. "We have to make a concerted effort at Winchester Public Schools to make certain professionals who choose to work here feel appreciated."
Galen Westman, a second-year Handley High School content specialist teacher who previously taught at John Kerr Elementary School for three years, said the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated pressure on teachers who were forced to teach online. He also noted many teachers spend their own money on classroom materials and some can't afford to live in Winchester, which lacks affordable housing.
"We have been pushed to our breaking points and we have done it with smiles on our faces," Westman wrote. "We are faced with supporting students academic needs, social and emotional needs, and physical needs."
Karen M. Anderson-Holman, board vice president, said increasing pay and programming may make the division more attractive to parents and increase enrollment. However, it will likely be funded with a higher meals tax that affects residents and tourists. "That tax increase hits everyone," she told board members.
Van Heukelum said board members are aware of the fiscal impact of what they're seeking from council, but board and council members have a collaborative approach.
While some Frederick County Board of Supervisors members have threatened to significantly cut funding to Frederick County Public Schools, Winchester's council usually approves higher school budgets. Council members have approved an average increase of roughly $522,000 annually over the last decade.
"This board has always prided itself on being aggressive but realistic and recognizing we're in this together as a community," Van Heukelum told board members. "It's not the school board against the City Council or vice-versa."
The board is scheduled to approve the proposal at month's end. It will be amended in June after council members approve how much money the division will get.
