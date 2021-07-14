WINCHESTER — If you had $8,188,726 to spend on public education in Winchester, what would you do with it?
Winchester Public Schools is required by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to ask the public how it should spend its third round of federal COVID-19 relief funds of nearly $8.2 million. A link to a survey will be posted on the school division's website at wps.k12.va.us/.
At least 20% of the funds must address learning gaps that resulted from the pandemic. Funds also may be used for opening schools, personal protective equipment, and cleaning enhancements and air quality via HVAC and roof repairs.
WPS Finance Director Rick Miller presented an update on the division's COVID-19 relief fund spending during a Monday night meeting.
Over the past year, WPS has received $13,722,889 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which includes the latest round from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The division has developed its own guidelines for spending the funds, which places a priority on fully opening school for all students when the new school year begins in August.
WPS also wants to focus on building "structures and capacity to meet the academic, social, emotional and behavioral needs of students, families and staff that will 'outlive' the federal financial support."
The remaining goals include maximizing the use of federal funds to support capital project improvements for future students while minimizing the impact on future operating budgets.
Once WPS collects public input on how to spend the $8.2 million, it will submit an application on its spending plan. The division has until September 2024 to spend the funds.
The division has already spent $1,887,966 in previously allocated COVID-19 relief funding as follows:
- $169,495 for transportation (1 bus, special runs, routing software)
- $737,973 for personnel (flex subs, non contract pay)
- $371,451 for personal protective equipment (sanitation supplies, plexiglass, water bottle filling stations, cleaning supplies, etc.)
- $116,091 for technology (internet access, distance learning equipment)
- $23,989 for food carts and classroom furniture
- $136,865 for distance learning (electronic textbooks and materials)
- $332,102 for FY21 budget reduction support covering teacher salary and benefits
Between the second and third rounds of federal COVID-19 funding totaling $11,834,924, there is $708,762 remaining that the division hasn't decided how to spend.
The breakdown on spending most of the $11.8 million is as follows:
- $3,221,162 for learning recovery (personnel, instructional supplies, online learning service known as Virtual Virginia)
- $225,000 for Chromebooks
- $200,000 for one bus and after school programming
- $2,770,000 for HVAC and roofing costs at the Shihadeh Innovation Center
- $960,000 for HVAC and roofing costs at the renovation of the Douglas School
- $3,750,000 for HVAC and roofing costs at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Garland Quarles Elementary School and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
School officials said freeing up money for HVAC and roofing projects will help free up bond money that can go toward the historic Douglas School renovation, which is currently under construction. The building on North Kent Street is being converted into school administration offices. Costs for the project are estimated to increase from $10.3 million to $13 million due to inflation in construction prices.
