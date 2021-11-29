WINCHESTER — Administrators and teachers at Winchester Public Schools remain far whiter than their students, but the gap is closing.
In 2018, about 95% of administrators and teachers were white. This year it’s 84%. That’s according to the first annual WPS diversity report presented to School Board members on Nov. 22.
The school division has 390 teachers, seven principals and 12 assistant principals. They're categorized as professionally licensed staff. Counselors and librarians are also part of the category.
Among the 62 new licensed staff hires for this school year, 20, or 32%, were minorities. In 2018, 13% of the new hires were minorities. The increase was similar for support staff, which includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians.
The goal of diversity hiring is to make staff more racially representative of the student population. Of the division's 4,300 students, 41% are Hispanic, 38 % are white and 11% are Black.
The presentation was done by Veronique N. Walker, who succeeded Carl Rush as equity and family empowerment coordinator on Aug. 31. Walker comes to Winchester from Berkeley County Schools in West Virginia where she was hired in 2007. Since 2017, she's served as associate superintendent of equity and inclusion.
Walker noted an online survey of Winchester 6th through 12th graders found only 46% of Black Winchester students thought they received instruction that addressed issues regarding their culture, ethnicity and race. WPS scored in the lowest 20th percentile in that category among districts with similar demographics and population.
The survey was conducted by Panorama Education. The Boston-based education technology company works with some 1,500 school divisions nationally, according to its website.
Walker said more culturally responsive instruction will be written into the curriculum and curriculum writers will receive at least two hours of culturally responsive instruction per school year.
"As the curriculum writers are going through the curriculum, they will be able to identify places where they can plug in more relevant information to students' lives," she said.
Besides curriculum writers, all staff will receive at least two hours of culturally responsive instruction per school year. "We can become more knowledgeable about our own cultures and also the cultures of others," Walker said.
Among sixth through 12th graders, the percentage of positive responses rose this year from the 2018 survey in several categories. The categories were: perceptions of school learning and social climate (38% to 53%) school safety (45% to 62%) student-teacher relationships (45% to 54%) and how engaged students are in their school (22% to 26%).
Walker said in an interview that a more culturally representative curriculum includes learning more about people of color, including artists, mathematicians and historical figures.
"It's just so that students can see themselves, their culture, their language, their gender, whatever it may be, in the curriculum," she said. "It's instruction relative to students' lives."
