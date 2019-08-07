WINCHESTER — To bolster teacher recruitment and retention, the Winchester Education Foundation has awarded grants to 12 Handley High School alumni who are new or returning staff in Winchester Public Schools.
The grants range from $1,500 to $3,000 each.
At the school division’s 2019-20 convocation last week, the foundation awarded $31,000 in grants made possible by the Loy “Come Back” Grants funded through the estate of the late Mindy J. Loy, who graduated from Handley in 1974. She died three years ago at age 59. The fund encourages alumni to come back to teach or stay employed with the division.
The first grants were awarded last year, with two new teachers and Handley alums each receiving $5,000.
Staff can use the money for tuition reimbursement, student debt retirement or tuition for obtaining advanced degrees.
“It’s really a win-win,” foundation president Kimberli Ball said about the grant program, noting that everyone who applied for a grant this year received one, though that might not always be the case in future years. Eligible staff can be recipients of the grant one time.
Ball said she was pleased with the number of applicants. She added that the grant established by Loy’s estate speaks to the affection people have for the school division.
Katie Lamb, a second-grade teacher at Garland Quarles Elementary School and 2008 Handley alum, was one of the 12 recipients. She plans to use the money to help pay for her master’s degree in reading, which she recently earned from Shenandoah University. Lamb has been teaching at Quarles for eight years.
Lamb thinks the grant is a great opportunity to keep teachers, because the profession can be challenging and it’s nice to be recognized every once in a while.
“I had a wonderful experience when I was in school here,” Lamb said about WPS. “This was where I was born and raised, and it just felt right” she said about teaching in WPS.
The following new and returning staffers received grants:
Handley math teacher Maggie Gavello (Handley Class of 2004)
Daniel Morgan Middle School math teacher Alicia Wheeling (Handley Class of 1998)
Daniel Morgan Intermediate School ESOL teacher Wil Cather (Handley Class of 2007)
School Division Equity Specialist Carl Rush (Handley Class of 1997)
Daniel Morgan Intermediate School special education teacher Ashley Haines (Handley Class of 2001)
Quarles second-grade teacher Katie Lamb (Handley Class of 2008)
Quarles special education teacher Miguel Hernandez (Handley Class of 2013)
Handley English teacher Mackenzie Wren (Handley Class of 2007)
Daniel Morgan Intermediate School special education teacher Alexandra Hoxton Cockerham (Handley Class of 2012)
Speech pathologist Heather Fasano (Handley Class of 2012)
Handley math teacher Patrick Wingfield (Handley Class of 2004)
Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart P.E. teacher Albert Jett (Handley Class of 2007)
The Winchester Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise funds for WPS.
