WINCHESTER — The first day of the 2019-20 school year went smoothly in Winchester Public Schools on Thursday.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said students and teachers were in "good spirits" for the start of a new school year. He visited 80% to 90% of the division's classrooms during the day. What stood out most to him was the genuine excitement of the teachers and students. He also was happy to watch teachers dive into project-based learning.
On Thursday, 4,205 students were enrolled in the city school division's seven schools. Last year, 4,195 students were enrolled on the first day.
For new John Kerr Elementary School Principal Beth O'Donnell, the day went pretty smoothly. She was named principal after serving as assistant principal since 2016.
"There is that sense of responsibility that is certainly different, because it's on you, the principal. There's not anybody else," O'Donnell said.
A new initiative this year at John Kerr is Personalized Early Accelerated Program, or P.E.A.P., which combines students in kindergarten through second grade in the same classrooms throughout the day. The idea to create the merged classrooms was inspired by John Kerr teacher Erika Berry, who is now one of four K-2 teachers instructing about 80 students in P.E.A.P. The program's goal is to help accelerate student learning through readiness instead of grade level.
K-2 students kicked off the program on Thursday morning with a mini-celebration.
"It was cool to see our second-grade students help the kindergarten students," Berry said.
In P.E.A.P., a student who is not on grade level in a certain subject can work with younger students studying the same subject. Or a younger student who is excelling in a subject can work with older students.
Berry explained that students spend science, social studies, specials classes and their lunch period with their respective grades. Otherwise, they are collaborating with other grade levels.
She said she is interested to see how the program influences student social skills as well as academics.
"Sometimes our kids, even if they're right where they're supposed to be, they're a little not talkative and not confident in themselves," Berry said. But that could change if those students are paired with younger students as their role model, she noted.
First-grader Michael Levy, 6, said it's "pretty fun" working with students in different grades. He said he likes to tell and show the younger students when it's appropriate to be quiet in the classroom.
He said his first day of school had been good. His favorite part of the day was playing a game in class. He also said he's glad to be back at school because he gets to see the friends he made in kindergarten, and he likes learning.
For fourth-graders at John Kerr, Thursday marked their last first day of elementary school. They will move on to Daniel Morgan Intermediate School for fifth grade next year.
Fourth-graders Brock Ashe, 9, and Saul Sato, 9, said their favorite part of the day was when they played a game in math class where they got to know their teacher. They took guesses about things like her favorite color and food.
Saul and Brock said they think it's important to get to know their teacher.
Brock added that it feels good to be in the fourth-grade and to be a role model for other students.
"We can show the littler kids how to act," Brock said.
