WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum offered words of encouragement to the school division's teachers and staff on Friday afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
He told those gathered for the 2022-23 convocation that public schools across the nation are struggling to attract teachers. While he acknowledged that teaching has its challenges, he challenged them to “move into a place of joy and gratitude” and spread the message “that this business, this job called public education, is a worthwhile endeavor.”
One of the most valuable aspects of public education, according to Van Heukelum, is the diversity of the students and staff. “This is the one place where all of humanity comes into the room," he said.
“And we’re very fortunate in Winchester that we’re super diverse, right? Not every division in America is super diverse,” Van Heukelum said. “But we are. And everyone comes into this building from all different walks of life and experiences. And they develop what social scientists call social cohesion. And if we ever lose that, as a country, we’re in real trouble.”
He expressed concern that if the country ever gets to a place where public education is eroded and no longer exists, that humans, by nature, would “self-segregate.”
He said neighborhoods tend to be segregated along socioeconomic lines, “which many times fall on racial lines.” He also said people “self-segregate at church every single Sunday at 10 o’clock.”
“When humans are left to make those choices, they will not necessarily choose to cross our differences,” Van Heukelum said. “It’s uncomfortable, right? And so, it’s not a natural thing to do. But in public education, they have to. They’ve got to come to school together. And it’s the best thing for our kids, for our families, and for our country, for our community, et cetera. That we come together in a public school, and we go to school together for 13 years of our life.”
He said many people make friendships they would never have made if not for public school.
“It’s really good for all kids,” he said about the diverse groups coming together. “And so this thing that we call public education is a sacred trust. And so my challenge to you today is that you be the ambassador, that you be the champion for public education, in your own sphere of influence.”
He reminded the teachers in the audience that Winchester Public Schools is a majority-minority school division, and he described the division as “the tip of the demographic shift in the United States of America."
“We are where the U.S. will be in 25 years, demographically,” he said. “And so if it can work here, it can work anywhere. And we have a richly diverse community.”
He noted that well over 60% of the division's students are students of color. Over 40% of the division’s students are Hispanic. About 38% are white, 11% African American, 8% multiracial and 2% Asian. More than 33% qualify for English language services.
“That matters. Because many of us, myself included as a white guy, we had to cross those differences,” he said. “And so many of you have to cross those differences every single day. And I encourage you to be a learner, to be humble, to be inquisitive and curious about other people’s origins, about their religion, about their culture, about their families, et cetera, et cetera. Bring them in and create that community in your classroom.”
Student representatives on the Winchester School Board, Alivia Ricci and Axel Vega-Mancinas, read aloud the core beliefs of the school division. The beliefs include that “embracing the diversity of our students, their families and our community is a strength that unifies us” and “to achieve equity, we must clearly define and monitor the extent to which all learners and groups are empowered through access, diversity and inclusion.”
Winchester Mayor David Smith wished the staff and faculty “a positive and prosperous year.” He noted that students struggle with personal battles and encouraged the teachers to be their rock and provide them support and encouragement.
“They need the encouragement,” he said. “Many of them don’t get the encouragement at home. And I say this, every year at convocation, that this may be the only place that they come to, to have somebody listen to them, to have somebody pay attention to them to even get a hot meal.”
School Board Chairman Marie Imoh cautioned the teachers about feeling drained, burned out or unenthusiastic amid their challenges. She urged them to practice self-care and to remember why they do what they do.
“You see, I truly believe that our teachers are the bedrock of our community,” Imoh said. “And therefore, your self-care or lack of self-care affects all of us. … And let me say this, I know that self-care has been the buzzword more recently. And I think that’s a problem because I believe that self-care should have always been in our conversation, always in our daily habits. Self-care is essential if we want to thrive instead of surviving.”
She said self-care is about being “self-aware.”
“It’s about knowing yourself,” Imoh said. “It’s about knowing your limits, it’s about knowing what makes you tick. It’s about knowing what you need in order to function at your best. It’s about finding your flow, your sweet spot. I also say be transparent about your limitations, set appropriate boundaries.”
She said practicing self-care doesn’t mean that there won’t be tough days or challenges. But she said it is about “committing to take care of yourself so that you have the capacity and the ability to fulfill your responsibilities and honor your commitments.”
During the convocation, the Handley Chamber Choir performed Miley Cyrus’s song “The Climb.” Several awards were also given.
The Winchester Education Foundation presented Loy Come Back to Teach Education grants to Holly Conde, Thalia Cornejo, Amanda Estep, Albert Jett, Emma Kee, Clarissa Kennerly, Tara Lockhart, Maggie Ricketts, Clarence Smith and Kaitlyn Wright.
Excellence in Service Awards were given to Joy Colton (cafeteria manager 5 years), Sandy Miller (Frederick Douglass Elementary School Administration Assistant 23 years) and Jill McDaniel (bus driver 43 years).
The Stewart Bell Jr. Excellence in Teaching Award was given to special education teacher Cathy White.
The Friend of Education Award was given posthumously to former Winchester Education Foundation executive director and former state Sen. Russ Potts, who died in December at the age of 82. Potts’ wife Emily accepted the award on his behalf.
Winchester Education Association President Chip Newcome, who presented the award, described Potts as a strong advocate for public education. Potts raised more than $90 million for the Winchester Public Schools community as head of the foundation.
