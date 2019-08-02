WINCHESTER — During Winchester Public Schools’ 2019-20 convocation ceremony on Thursday, new and returning teachers were encouraged to learn the stories behind each of their students.
Handley High School Algebra teacher Maggie Gavello, the division’s 2019 Teacher of the Year, told a crowd of more than 700 school faculty gathered in the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School that not all students have a perfect home and many are in situations that “can break your heart.”
“Like the young girl that gives you a hug everyday, she may not be getting a hug at home,” Gavello said. “The student that isn’t prepared for class may just be lucky to show up. The student that is 15 minutes late every day may be getting their siblings ready for school before they get themselves to school. That student that won’t give up their cellphone no matter how many times you ask them, well they may have a family member in the hospital or have something else going on. The student that sleeps through your class may have a full-time job outside of school, bills to pay or even their own child to take care of.”
She said that being open and honest with students will reset the mindset of the classroom.
“Say you’re sorry when you make a mistake,” Gavello said. “Tell them when you are having a bad day. They’ll understand more than you’ll ever know.”
Winchester Mayor David Smith said for many students, school is a safe haven and may be the only place where they get hot meals and receive kind words.
“When you have a kid that is acting out, there may be something behind that,” Smith said. “Take a moment and ask what is going on. You’ll be surprised with how much they will open up to you.”
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the work teachers do cannot be measured by a test score but by the moment-by-moment interactions they have with their students and colleagues. He said the school division has over 700 full-time employees and 4,300 students.
“We are doing pretty good,” Van Heukelum said. “We had the lowest turnover rate for teachers in the past five years. We increased salaries from 7 to 15 percent in the last three years. This incoming teacher class is the most diverse class we’ve ever had, with 23% of our new teachers being non-white. We are fully accredited for two years in a row. Our academic rankings in each SOL area continue to rise, with our math scores outperforming many in this region. The class of 2019 earned $2.6 million in scholarships last year, the highest in history.”
School Board Chairman Allyson Pate said she hopes that going into the new school year staff will “seize the opportunities around us to make an impact.” The most reliable source of academic success is not any type of magic but effort, she said.
“Effort is sustainable,” Pate said. “It is a resource that once, if developed, we can depend upon in various circumstances and in various times. Effort is a resource that increases by the amount we use it rather than being diminished. Effort is a resource that we can share and offer to others without reducing our own supply of it.”
During the convocation ceremony, teachers were treated to a performance by Frederick Douglass Elementary School students, who sang “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Opportunity” from the musical “Annie.” Several awards and recognitions were also presented throughout the ceremony.
John Kerr Elementary School teacher Amy Rogers received the Stewart Bell Jr. Excellence in Teaching Award. Handley Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Dennis McLoughlin, who presented the award, said that co-workers described Rogers as a “magician” determining areas of weaknesses and developing engaging activities that make learning fun. Another co-worker described her as “patient, empathetic and someone who doesn’t shy away from difficult cases.”
Frederick Douglass Elementary Special Education teaching assistant Angel Lowery, operations specialist Andrea Hamrick and Garland Quarles Elementary School custodians Diana and Terry Turner were given Excellence in Service Awards, which recognize employees who are in a position other than teacher, librarian, guidance counselor, administrator or other position requiring certification. The award goes to employees who go beyond the requirements of their job and inspire others.
Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse presented the Friend of Education Award to Pat Templeton, the Youth Programs Chairman for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123.
But Handley High School is not safe. A known sexual predator is allowed to freely roam the halls while his victim was forced to go to a private school because the Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum thinks the perpetrator has more rights to a public education than the victim. Disgusting.
