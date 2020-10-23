WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools announced Thursday that Daniel Morgan Intermediate School will temporarily close for in-person learning until Oct. 29 over coronavirus concerns.
The closure is because eight staff members at DMIS are in quarantine following new requirements from the Centers for Disease Control on quarantining procedures, according to WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. Although the staff members have been exposed to the virus, there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff at the school.
The closure is necessary because of the number of staff required to quarantine, Van Heukelum said in a Thursday letter to DMIS families. He called it "strictly operational."
He explained that several staff members were determined to be "close contacts" of a confirmed COVID-19 case after the CDC changed the guidelines on Wednesday. The change revised the definition of "close contact."
Close contact is now defined to include multiple, brief exposures adding up to more than 15 minutes within 24 hours. The CDC previously defined close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes straight.
Van Heukelum said in a separate letter to WPS families on Thursday that the revised definition will "significantly impact our practice."
This is the second school in the division to close due to COVID-19-related precautions within a week. WPS announced on Oct. 15 it would temporarily close Frederick Douglass Elementary School. Students are scheduled to return for in-person learning on Oct. 26.
WPS has seven schools. The other five remain open.
Since the closure of Frederick Douglass Elementary School, two students at the school now have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six more students are quarantining due to coming into contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus. Two staff members at the school still have active cases, while 10 are quarantining from exposure to active cases.
Overall, four staff members and four students in the division have active cases of coronavirus. Additionally, 17 staff and 32 students are quarantining after coming into contact with someone with the virus.
DMIS serves fifth and sixth grades. The adjacent Daniel Morgan Middle School, which serves seventh and eighth grades, is not impacted by the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.