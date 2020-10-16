WINCHESTER — Beginning today, Winchester Public Schools will temporarily close Frederick Douglass Elementary School because of COVID-19-related precautions. Students will return on Oct. 26.
This is the first school in the area that has had to close temporarily due to COVID-19.
Two staff members at Frederick Douglass have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, causing eight additional staff members to quarantine.
"Due to operational impact, safety and an overabundance of caution we will be closing Frederick Douglass Elementary beginning Friday," said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum in a letter sent to parents Thursday evening.
Students will still have access to teachers and learning activities online through Canvas and Google Meet platforms, and teachers will host live Google Meet sessions throughout the day.
Teachers will reach out to students and families about any other scheduled activities.
WPS is also working closely with the Lord Fairfax Health Department to trace and identify anyone who has come into contact with the infected staff members and if they've had exposure to the coronavirus, according to Van Heukelum's letter.
No students at FDES — or any of Winchester public schools — have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Thirteen WPS students, however, are quarantining due to contact with someone else who has a confirmed case of COVID-19: four at Handley High School, one at Daniel Morgan Middle School, two at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School, four at Garland Quarles Elementary School and two at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
Four staff members in the school division, including the two from FDES, have a confirmed case of COVID-19. One staff member at Handley High School has a confirmed case of COVID-19, and a staff member in the Central Administrative Office has had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
There are 10 staff members in the division quarantining due to exposure to the coronavirus, as well. Eight of those staff members are from FDES. The other two are from John Kerr Elementary and Virginia Avenue Elementary.
