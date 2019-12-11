WINCHESTER — About 78% of middle and high school teachers in Winchester Public Schools who responded to a survey say the school division’s student cellphone policy is “not fairly and consistently enforced by teachers.”
The Nov. 5 survey received 127 responses. The findings were reported at Monday night’s School Board meeting by Director of Secondary Instruction Brian Wray.
Ninety-four percent of respondents said student cellphone use “is sometimes or often a disruption,” while 37% said they have to pause class several times in a period to “reprimand a student regarding a cellphone.”
Moving forward, the division plans to assemble a task force of teachers and administrators led by April Bruce, the division’s student conduct coordinator, to examine the policy.
School Board Chair Allyson Pate asked Wray if there was a way students could be involved in the task force .
“I just think their lens could be very useful,” she said.
The task force will develop universal expectations for every classroom in seventh through 12th grades. It also will seek to develop consistent student expectations for cellphone use as well as consistent protocol for the enforcement of the cellphone policy by teachers and administrators.
The goal is to update the cellphone use policy and implement the changes by August.
Handley High School student Tori Stanford, who is the student representative on the board, said at the high school level, it’s more of a “personal responsibility” for students and that cellphone policy enforcement should likely vary between the middle and high school levels.
“If you’re going to be on your cellphone, you’re going to miss the assignment and you’re going to get a zero, so that just falls on you,” she said.
Standford also made a case about the security that cellphones can provide students and how strictly enforcing a policy might impact that. She added that she doesn’t always feel completely safe at school.
“There are some instances where I would feel more comfortable if I could text my mom when needed,” she said.
Currently, the division’s policy states that “students may possess a beeper, cellular telephone, smart phone, tablet, Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) or other communications device on school property, including school buses, provided that the device must remain off and out of sight during the instructional time unless it is being used for instructional purposes at the direction of the student’s teacher.”
The policy adds that it is not liable for these personal devices and they may be confiscated from the student and returned only to the student’s parent as a part of disciplinary sanctions.
“I think we may be mistaking the focus on the device when it’s the behavior,” Wray said. “We have to face facts that this is the way we communicate.”
(2) comments
Students should not be allowed to have cell phones in classrooms period. The various reasons should be obvious.
I agree Violet. They already depend on cell phones too much.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.