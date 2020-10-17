WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools will seek community input on its proposed equity policy through a virtual listening session on Thursday through Google Meet.
The link for the meeting will be available on the school division’s website at wps.k12.va.us before the meeting occurs from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The division will also hold two other virtual input meetings following the listening session. One meeting will be held for Spanish-speaking students and families only from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and another meeting for WPS staff only from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
In a School Board meeting retreat more than two weeks ago, all six School Board members supported the proposed equity policy.
The draft policy for consideration explains that “equity is not the same as equality” and defines equity as something that fosters “a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning environments and resources required for a high quality education.”
The policy, if approved, would hold the division accountable to provide equitable outcomes for all of its students through consistent data measurements and reports on these outcomes to the board.
The proposal also defines “educational equity” as the inability to predict the outcome of a student based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, marital or parental status, socio-economic status or languages spoken at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.