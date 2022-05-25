John Handley High School was named a Best High School by U.S. News & World Report by ranking in the top 40% of 17,840 public high schools nationwide, 149th out of 333 public high schools in Virginia and first among public high schools in the Winchester, Virginia, metro area, according to a news release from Winchester Public Schools.
The rankings were released April 26. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.
“We’ve always known that Handley is one of the best, and it is an honor to be recognized in this way,” WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum stated in the release. “People sometimes assume that a focus on equity means a loss of excellence. We know, however, that an emphasis on learning for all — whatever it takes — only makes us stronger. I am proud of the vast opportunities available to our students, and I hope that families moving to this area realize what a gem Handley is to our community.”
The rankings, which can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools, showed that Frederick County’s three high schools — Sherando, Millbrook and James Wood — ranked 171st, 233rd and 245th, respectively, among Virginia public high schools. In the Winchester metro area, Sherando was second, Millbrook third and James Wood fourth.
Clarke County High School ranked 211th statewide and 133rd in the Washington, D.C., metro area, online information shows.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria is ranked as Virginia’s top public high school.
