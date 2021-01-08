Handley High School has been given the green light to participate in the Virginia High School League winter sports season as a result of a 6-1 vote by the Winchester School Board in a special meeting held Thursday night at John Kerr Elementary School.
Permitting Handley to compete in the VHSL winter sports season immediately was the first of four options presented by the WPS Return to Play Committee on Thursday. Choice No. 1 was voted for by the board with the caveat that all students participating in contact sports for the winter and fall seasons opt into 100 percent distance learning. The board will reconvene in closed session to discuss special circumstances as needed.
Handley's winter sports are basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track & field. Basketball and wrestling are the two contact sports. Football is the only contact sport among fall sports. The VHSL is permitting football teams to begin practicing on Feb. 4.
"I'm excited for the kids," said Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser after Thursday's meeting, which lasted more than three hours. "We've worked long and hard to come together as a group and a committee. At this point, it's nice at this point to have a resolution."
During the meeting, Prosser commended the current and former Handley athletes who presented their cases for why Handley should start participating in official VHSL competition immediately.
The public comments section of the meeting featured more than 70 minutes of people advocating for athletic participation, including 10 current and former athletes who spoke in person. Overall, there were 14 people in person and 21 people through email who asked for immediate VHSL participation for Handley.
Thursday's meeting was held as a result of action taken by WPS on Dec. 2, when it was announced that it was postponing the winter sports season until the first full week of January due to COVID-19 concerns. The VHSL winter sports season began with basketball practice on Dec. 7 and wrestling, swimming and indoor track practice on Dec. 14.
Handley has held non-contact workouts throughout the school year and continued to hold non-contact workouts despite not joining the VHSL winter sports season on Dec. 7. Choice No. 1 was presented with the understanding that Handley's workouts would count toward the eight-practice minimum that is required by the VHSL prior to competing in an interscholastic sports event for each of the aforementioned winter sports. However, tryouts still need to be held and there are no details yet as to when Handley winter sports teams will have their first competitions.
Choice No. 2 was the plan that was recommended by the Return to Play Committee. It involved delaying the winter sports season until March 1. The rationale was that COVID-19 cases might decrease by then and vaccinations would protect educators, coaches and people whose health conditions put them at greater risk for COVID-19.
The delay would have prevented Handley from competing in the VHSL winter postseason and would have involved competing against local Virginia schools and possibly West Virginia schools. On Tuesday, Frederick County voted to postpone winter sports competition until March 1. West Virginia will not compete in winter sports before March 1.
By electing to participate in winter sports immediately, Handley will compete in a five-school Class 4 Northwestern District. The three Fauquier County schools (Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty) and Culpeper County are the other participating schools.
Elyus Wallace was the first board member to make a strong push for consideration of Choice No. 1, with his remarks drawing loud applause.
Wallace said the WPS board had a tough decision to make, because student-athletes are at risk of contracting a disease of which the long-term effects are unknown. But he invited students to talk to him, and those conversations made him realize that all of Handley's deserve a chance to not just compete, but to do so with a postseason.
"These kids have worked so hard, so much fire is in them," he said. "It's not just about playing the game, it's more about playing and having a chance to represent their city, theirselves, at the state level. ... Some of these kids have a chance to be considered All-State, All-Region.
"Some of them are seniors, and this is all they got. I can only reflect on the time in my senior year that I got to become an all-state nose guard for this city. ... We've asked these kids to come back to school and be students. They're asking us to let them be athletes. They know the risks. They've told me that they will keep their friends and teammates honest. They just want to compete at the bigger level. They don't want to see Frederick County. They want to see the best in Loudoun, the best Fauquier has. I'm going to be honest with you. I'm for that."
Choice 3 resembled Frederick County's plan, which calls for delays to the winter and fall sports seasons, each of which last one month and feature no VHSL postseason competition for those seasons. Choice 4 called for canceling winter sports.
The Return to Play Committee consists of WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, Director of Student Services Judy McKiernan, Prosser, and Handley principal Shahrazad Kablan, assistant DSA Kristen Darlington and athletic trainer Bart Stewart.
Those who voted for Choice 1 were Mike Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Marie Imoh, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban and Wallace. Karen Anderson Holman voted against it.
For more information, see Saturday's Winchester Star.
