One week after beating a wrestler seeded 20 spots ahead of him at the Beast of the East at the University of Delaware, Sherando freshman Anthony Lucchiani added another superlative victory to his résumé in the quarterfinals of the Dec. 28-29 Trojan Wars in Chambersburg, Pa.
Competing in a 27-man bracket at 120 pounds, Lucchiani went back-and-forth with Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey, a junior who placed fourth in the Class 2 Pennsylvania state wrestling championships last year. With the score tied 7-7, Lucchiani finished Bainey off with a pin in four minutes and 57 seconds.
That victory was just part of an impressive performance in which Lucchiani finished fourth, the highest of anyone on Sherando’s elite wrestling team. But the thing about wrestling is that if your place in a tournament is attached to an even number, that means you lost your final match.
In Lucchiani’s case, he took fourth as a result of getting pinned in his rematch with Bainey. There was certainly no shame in that defeat — Bainey went on to place third at the Pennsylvania state wrestling championships this year. But losing to a wrestler he had already beaten made Lucchiani realize even more that nothing can ever be taken for granted.
Lucchiani didn’t face too many wrestlers multiple times over the remainder of the year. But his talent and preparation ensured that anyone who Lucchiani had already beaten once was going to be in trouble the next time he faced them.
The work Lucchiani put in took him to the top of Class 4 as a state champion, and it paved the way for him to be The Winchester Star Wrestler of the Year.
Sherando 145-pound junior Keagan Judd — The Star’s Wrestler of the Year the last time the award was issued in 2020 and the area’s only other state champion — was also a contender for the award.
Lucchiani (44-6 record with a team-high 26 pins) gets the nod for doing just a little more in Sherando’s two most competitive tournaments. In addition to placing fourth to Judd’s fifth at the Trogan Wars, Lucchiani went 3-2 and advanced to the fifth round of consolations at Beast of the East, while Judd went 2-2 and advanced to the third round of consolations.
Lucchiani’s battles with Bainey were part of grueling 10-day gauntlet at the end of December.
At the Beast of the East, Lucchiani lost in the championship bracket to senior Gabe Giampietro, who took second at both the Beast and the Trojan Wars. The four-time Delaware state champion will wrestle for NCAA Division I Drexel University.
Lucchiani’s other defeat came against sophomore Brycen Arbogast, a Virginia Independent Schools state champion this year and All-American last year. In between, the 47th-seeded Lucchiani defeated No. 27 Michael Alexander, a freshman who won Utah’s Class 5A state championship at 113 pounds this year.
After beating Bainey at Trojan Wars, Lucchiani was sent into the consolation bracket in the semifinals by eventual champ Mason Leiphart, a Dover senior and the Pennsylvania Class 3A runner-up this year. Lucchiani won his consolation semifinal, but after a scoreless first period against Bainey, he was reversed and pinned in the second period.
Lucchiani said the loss to Bainey was a good learning experience for him.
“In the first match, I was hitting my moves perfectly and stopping his,” Lucchiani said. “It was a close match until I pinned him, but it was my match.
“In the consolation for third and fourth, I underestimated him a little bit, which I shouldn’t have done. When I was on top, I was sloppy. I wasn’t hitting my moves straight, and he caught me on my back after a long time. He had me there, and I couldn’t really do anything but just try and fight.”
Sherando coach Brian Kibler didn’t get to see Lucchiani wrestle at the Beast of the East since he was in Frederick County, as all but three of his wrestlers were competing at James Wood’s Willie Walters/Jaye Copp Tournament. Watching him at Trojan Wars showed Kibler just how good Lucchiani was against some of the best competition he had faced all year, and it also gave him a chance to see how Lucchiani would respond to adversity.
“He answered the bell in the first match [against Bainey],” Kibler said. “He created a lot of action and put him on his back and ended up pinning him.
“But when you see a kid in the same tournament and he kind of turns the worm on you, the lesson I think is that you’ve got to be ready every single time and wrestle your match every single time. It was probably the first time someone [of Bainey’s caliber] had game-planned for him this year, [Bainey saying], ‘All right, we’re not going to let this happen again.’ The whole rematch thing, you’ve got to be ready to go every single time and have that counter punch for folks.”
Lucchiani had no intention of underestimating anyone again.
“The rest of that season after that I was wrestling my match, wrestling how I wanted to wrestle,” Lucchiani said. “Nothing was 80 percent or 90 percent. Everything was 100 percent.”
Lucchiani won his next 11 matches. At Skyline on Jan. 26, he suffered his final two losses, moving up a weight class to face Skyline junior Phoenix Alyea (Alyea won the Class 3 126-pound state title) and also falling to Spring Mills freshman Landon Herndon, who placed third in West Virginia’s Class AAA. Lucchiani’s six losses were all bronze medalists or better in state competition this year, with three winning gold.
In the postseason, Lucchiani ripped through his opponents, posting a 9-0 record that featured six pins, one technical fall and one major decision. Lucchiani’s closest match was a 9-2 win over Eastern View’s Elijah Smoot in the Class 4 semifinals.
There were two people that Lucchiani saw multiple times in the postseason — Tommy Clark of Liberty (a win by fall in the Class 4 NWD semis and a 15-0 tech fall in the Region 4C semis) and sophomore Nick Baker of Handley. Lucchiani pinned Baker in 1:10 in the district final and was cruising 13-0 in the Region 4C final when Lucchiani intentionally let Baker escape so he could reset.
Baker surprised Lucchiani by taking him down to make it 13-3 with 18 seconds left. But Lucchiani refused to let Baker leave the match on a high note — with two seconds left, he reversed Baker to win 15-3.
“He didn’t score on me because he was a better wrestler than I was,” Lucchiani said. “He scored on me because I did a sloppy shot and I couldn’t finish the right way. I really wanted to get those points back, because I want to be the last scorer, and I ended up getting those points back. I wasn’t the happiest with my performance, but I made up for it at states, which I was proud of.”
In the state tournament at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, Smoot’s reversal with Lucchiani ahead 7-0 was the only time he got scored on. In the title match, Lucchiani took Baker down 12 seconds in and recorded a pin 22 seconds later.
In a phone interview the day the final, Lucchiani was happy about winning, but stated he had already turned his thoughts toward the future. On an individual level, Lucchiani is looking to qualify for the Fargo nationals in North Dakota this summer. And on a team level, Lucchiani is looking to lift his teammates closer to a state championship after the Warriors achieved a program-best second in this year’s Class 4 meet.
Kibler said he sees how hard Lucchiani has been working and how vocal he’s been while working out with some of his teammates at the Warrior Wrestling Club the past few weeks.
“He seems hungry to keep wanting to go and get more,” Kibler said. “He wants what he can get, and he’s willing to work for it.”
“I love these guys to death,” Lucchiani said. “They’re like my family, and I really want us to succeed as a whole. I’m trying to get people in the offseason workouts. To be the best team in the state you’ve got to work at it not just two days out of the week, but five days, and that’s what most of the guys are doing, and we’re doing a great job at it.
“You can tell that everyone on our team really wants that state championship bad, and everyone on our team wants to win real bad.”
