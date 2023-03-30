The night before competing in his first high school postseason wrestling tournament as a freshman, Sherando’s Keagan Judd made the decision to honor the memories of two beloved relatives by attaching pictures of them inside his headgear.
He’s competed with photos of his mother and grandmother — both of whom he lost before age 11 — in every match since.
Judd’s taken them on one heck of a journey.
Since he first stepped onto the mat at the 2020 Class 4 Northwestern District tournament, Judd has conquered every public school wrestler from Virginia he’s faced while wearing a Warriors singlet. That includes all three state tournaments he’s participated in to tie former Virginia Tech standout John Borst (Sherando class of 2017) for the most state titles in program history.
Now a senior who competes at 150 pounds, Judd joins Borst as just the second Warrior to capture The Winchester Star Wrestler of the Year award twice.
Judd — who also won the honor as a 113-pound freshman — was given the nod over sophomore teammate and fellow 2023 state champion Anthony Lucchiani mainly due to what transpired at the prestigious Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware.
It was the only event where either wrestler lost this year. Judd placed third in his weight class with a 5-1 mark, only losing in the semifinals to two-time Maryland Independent Schools state champion and National Preps runner-up Mekhi Neal of St. Mary Ryken. Lucchiani — the 2022 Star winner — went 5-2 at 126 pounds and finished two wins shy of placing in the top eight.
Judd’s performance at the Beast of the East — a tournament in which he went 2-2 last year — was part of a spectacular 52-1 season in which pinned a team-high 34 opponents.
Judd was plenty special as a junior — he went 45-4 to win the Class 4 title at 145 pounds, beating now two-time state champion Noah Hall of Liberty in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C finals.
But there’s no question Judd wrestled at a higher level as a senior. Other highlights were going unscored upon at the Class 4 state tournament and winning the Trojan Wars in Chambersburg, Pa. Judd went 4-2 in placing fifth at the Trojan Wars last year.
“From the first time he walked in the room this season, it seemed like was in a much better place,” Sherando coach Brian Kibler said. “Mentally, he seemed like more of a leader among his teammates. A little bit more workmanlike, a little but more businesslike. That obviously carried over to the mat, and you could see it at times.
“And he could just control a match and lock you down. He did that throughout the state tournament. And Trojan Wars and Beast of the East, he wrestled extremely well in two extremely difficult tournaments.”
Judd felt he didn’t wrestle to his potential in his junior high school season. But a month after it ended, he set the tone for the 2022-23 campaign by winning the National High School Coaches Association title in the Junior 145-pound division at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
“It really boosted my confidence,” Judd said. “It showed what I was capable of at these big tournaments, because last year I didn’t place at Beast of the East.”
At this year’s Beast of the East, Judd’s victory in the third-place match against Mitchell Faglioni (sixth in the National Preps tournament) of St. Christopher’s of Richmond was particularly notable.
The duo had split four previous matches with each other, with Faglioni winning the previous one by technical fall. At the Beast, Judd won 3-0, getting an escape 41 seconds into the third period and a takedown 12 seconds later.
“Third place gets a trophy and fourth place ain’t get a trophy at Beast of the East,” Judd said. “I knew I had to dig deep and push through.”
At the Trojan Wars, Judd again showed his ability to summon his best late in matches.
In the 152 semifinals against Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim (second in Pennsylvania AA states this year), Judd trailed 2-1 entering the third period. After an escape 10 seconds in, he got what turned out to be the winning takedown with 45 seconds left in a 4-3 win. Judd then held off Owen J. Roberts’ Sam Gautreau (fourth in Pennsylvania Class AAA states) for a 5-4 win in the final.
“The semifinals and finals, those were both good people,” Judd said. “I knew those matches were going to be a dogfight. I feel like when the lights are on, that’s when I compete at my best.”
It was smooth sailing from there for Judd into the region tournament. After pinning his first four postseason opponents, Judd ran into Lightridge senior Nicholas Marck in the region title match. In 2022, Judd beat Marck 2-0 in the Region 4C semifinals and pinned him in the third period of the Class 4 semifinals.
In this year’s Region 4C tourney, Judd built up a 4-1 in the second period against Marck. The match was briefly stopped for Judd’s knee to be examined with 32 seconds left, but Judd gathered himself and finished with a 4-2 win.
Judd’s knee was quickly taken care of with a pack of ice. But another part of his body wasn’t feeling right. On Feb. 13, two days after the region match, Judd went to a doctor and discovered he had the flu. Judd said he felt too sick to practice before the state tournament, which started on Feb. 17 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Judd might not have been 100 percent at the state tournament, but in not giving up a point, he certainly handled himself quite well. He pinned his first round opponent in 11 seconds, beat his quarterfinal foe 6-0, and won his semifinal with a fall in 5:36 after leading 8-0.
Judd then had a rematch with Marck in the final, and this time he left no doubt what the outcome would be with a 6-0 win.
“In regionals, the score was closer than the match was,” Judd said. “I knew I could definitely wrestle better, and I did that at states.”
Kibler was impressed after Judd improved to 4-0 against Marck over two seasons. Marck went 52-1 when not facing Judd this year.
“Keagan was [Marck’s] Super Bowl,” Kibler said. “You could tell that kid had some game plans [for Judd]. The state match was much better for Keagan as far as taking things away [from Marck], and just dictating the action in the match compared to the regional tournament.”
Judd said his mother Crystal, who died of kidney issues when Judd was 5, and grandmother Martha Judd, who died of cardiac arrest when he was 10, were definitely on his mind in addition to being represented in his headgear as he wrapped up his final high season. He has yet to decide where he’ll wrestle in college.
“[My [mother] is always with me,” said Judd, who took up wrestling shortly after Crystal died. “And my grandma was a big wrestling fan. It was very emotional going into my last tournaments.”
Overall, it was a rewarding season and career for Judd.
Judd helped lead the Warriors to their second straight district title. For his career, Judd went 134-7 with three state titles. He likely would have won four state titles and another 40 or so matches if not for the COVID pandemic in 2021, which resulted in Frederick County not competing in the Virginia High School League season. Judd wrestled just four times in the Frederick County season in 2021.
Kibler said there’s no question that Judd is one of Sherando’s all-time greats.
“I was more focused on the mat and off the mat [this season],” Judd said. “I feel like I left a good impression on our younger kids and how the [wrestling] room is supposed to be, how you’re supposed to push and work. I felt like a left good mark on Sherando. I felt like I gave everything I had to the program, and I hope they can continue the success they had when I was there.”
