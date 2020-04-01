Sherando’s first tournament of the year showed Keagan Judd’s exhilarating potential and also served as a reminder that he was still just a freshman.
By the end of year, it was hard to believe Judd was a freshman. He’s no ordinary one, that’s for sure.
After a spectacular season in which Judd went 33-2 with 15 pins and won the Class 4 113-pound state championship, Judd is The Winchester Star Wrestler of the Year.
Judd is the first freshman in Sherando’s 27-year school history to win a state title, the first area freshman to win a state title since Clarke County’s Bryan Wallace in 2015, and the first freshman to capture the Star’s Wrestler of the Year award since James Wood’s Greg Walker in 1990.
“[Judd] knows how to wrestle,” Sherando coach Brian Kibler said. “His biggest strength is he knows how to win.”
Judd got his start in wrestling in 2011, when his father Brad — a former football and baseball player and swimmer — started the 84 Athletes youth wrestling program with Shawn Hibbard in Stephens City. Judd said the program started with 10-15 wrestlers and now has about 40 wrestlers and five coaches, including his father.
“Everybody’s a family,” said Judd about 84 Athletes. “And everyone wants to be better than anyone else, so you’ve got to push harder to be better than them.”
With numerous All-American honors through the club, 84 Athletes prepared Judd well for the high school level, as well as his teammates. For example, Judd — who’s traveled to places like Ohio, New York and Philadelphia to compete — and fellow Star freshman all-area selections Brogan Teter (Sherando) and Kingsley Menifee (Handley) each earned All-American honors at the MAWA Eastern National Championships in Salisbury, Md., last May.
A two-time middle school state champion at Aylor Middle School, Judd started his high school career off with a bang. On the first day of the Hedgesville (W.Va.) Duals, Judd defeated Martinsburg sophomore Dylan Tachoir, the West Virginia Class AAA state runner-up at 106 pounds as a freshman and an eventual 113 state runner-up this year. Kibler said the match was close in terms of score, but not in terms of wrestling.
“He beat the kid pretty handily,” Kibler said. “The kid didn’t really have any answers for Keagan. Right off the bat he got thrown into the fire, and he answered the bell.”
Judd said the victory gave him confidence.
“After I beat him, I was like, ‘I can do it,’ so I just kept pushing,” Judd said.
Judd went unbeaten on the tournament’s first day, but he experienced his first bump in the road on the second day. He didn’t make weight, so he had to sit out that day’s action.
“One thing that youth wrestlers and middle school wrestlers are not accustomed to when they come to high school is having a two-day weigh-in,” Kibler said. “They’re used to cutting down for a tournament maybe once every two weeks, they make the weight, then they’re free to do whatever they want. That’s always a challenge for anybody coming from middle school or youth wrestling.”
Judd learned from the incident and didn’t let it happen again. It wouldn’t be the first time he would adapt and improve.
Judd ran roughshod over his competition for most of the rest of the season, but he was frustrated that he couldn’t always show the full extent of what he could do.
He missed the competitive Trojan Wars Tournament in Chambersburg, Pa., because of an injury during the last week in December.
Battling an illness, he suffered his first loss against Centreville’s Mac Cafurello (the eventual Class 6 state champion) 10-5 in the finals of the Warriors’ Andrew Kenney Memorial Tournament on Jan. 17.
Bothered by the flu and strep throat, Judd fell again in the finals eight days later 7-3 to Riverheads’ Jude Robson (the Class 1 state champion) at Riverheads’ Big Red Invitational.
“I just ran out of gas,” Judd said.
The Warriors finished up with their final dual matches of the year on Jan. 29, then had 10 days before the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament.
Kibler couldn’t have been more pleased with how Judd prepared himself for his first high school postseason.
“His defense got a little bit better, maybe a little bit more traditional as far as fending off shots,” said Kibler when asked how Judd responded to his losses. “I think that allowed him to take more offense instead of being more defensive.
“After he finished off the defensive side of things he could get back to his offense as opposed to being in a scramble. That and finding a true leg attack I think was big for him.”
After the last regular-season matches Kibler also had his wrestlers listen to staff members from James Madison University’s Challace J. McMillin Center for Sport Psychology in a Zoom video conferencing session. The wrestlers were told to visualize what they were going to do on the mat before they actually did it so they could be prepared for whatever situation might come up.
Judd said those words helped, and he amped up his level of intensity in Sherando’s wrestling room in pursuit of a state title over the final weeks of the season.
“I just kept pushing and pushing,” Judd said. “I knew if I did that, I would last longer than [my opponents].”
Judd was relentless in the postseason.
At the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament, he pinned both of his opponents.
At the Region 4C tournament, he won his two matches 9-3 and 9-4.
At the Class 4 state tournament, Judd won 12-7 in the quarterfinals and 7-3 in the semifinals.
His state final victory was far and away his most impressive victory. Heritage-Leesburg junior Zac Maisus beat Judd 9-1 in October in Virginia Beach when he was with 84 Athletes, and Maisus scored the first takedown with 41 seconds left in the first period in the state final at Tuscarora High School.
But Judd controlled the rest of the match with a combination of poise, intelligence and intensity.
He got a takedown with a second left in the first period to take a 3-2 lead. With the score 4-3 in the third, Judd baited Maisus into coming in toward his leg, and he executed a standing switch and lift that amazed the crowd and resulted in the takedown points that ultimately decided the match with 1:20 left. Judd finished with a 6-4 win and a historic championship for Sherando.
“I’m glad I can be the first [freshman] in history [to win a state title at Sherando],” Judd said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done.”
Kibler enjoyed watching Judd perform.
“Winning a state championship as a freshman doesn’t happen a whole heck of a lot,” Kibler said. “To be able to step up to that level and perform at that level was pretty astounding and something he should be proud of.”
