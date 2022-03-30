Sherando’s Brian Kibler is The Winchester Star Wrestling Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to the highest state finish in program history. This is the second time the fourth-year head coach has won the award.
Sherando placed second in Class 4 after capturing the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. The Warriors had not won a postseason championship since 2014, when they won regional and conference championships. Sherando also posted a perfect 6-0 record in Class 4 Northwestern District duals.
Individually, the Warriors had four district champions and 13 region qualifiers (both district-bests), three region champions and nine state qualifiers (both region-bests), and five state place winners, including the area’s only two state champions in freshman Anthony Lucchiani (120 pounds) and junior Keagan Judd (145). Senior Aydan Willis (220) and juniors Brogan Teter (152) and Tyler Koerner (126) also earned All-State medals for a Warrior team whose 120.5 points were second only to Great Bridge (235).
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Kibler: I kind of had a feeling of what we can be. It was kind of funny. We went back to our hotel just to grab our bags out of our rooms. Me and [assistant coach] Jim [Straight] were there, and I just posed the question — I already knew what my answer was — I said, ‘Well, did we leave anything on the table?’ He’s like, ‘No. Not really.’ We both kind of pointed to one dual meet the first weekend of the season where we lost to Chantilly [38-36]. We were like, ‘Well, we could have got that one.’ But with everything else we really didn’t leave anything on the table. Anytime you go through a full wrestling season and have a team that you felt was going to be pretty good and capable of doing some big things and didn’t leave anything on the table, you did all right.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Kibler: They liked each other. They got along. And they’d go into the room, and they’d just grind. They would get out there, they’d wrestle hard, they’d get their work done, and they’d do what we asked them to do. In every sport and every season, there’s certain days where you’re kind of dragging it out of them. But for the most part, if we asked for it, we got it. That goes for not just practice, but some of the duals. We had several tight duals where we needed bonus points, and when we needed it, we got it. Going down to the state tournament, we got second by [three points over Eastern View]. When we needed wins and we needed pins, we got them. That says a lot about the competitive spirit for everybody on our team. It didn’t matter who it was. There were several isolated incidents throughout our season where a point here, or point there, that made the difference for us. When we needed it, we always got it from them.
Q. What stood out about the regular season?
Kibler: With everything with COVID and injuries, and being able to come back from COVID, one of my biggest goals was we’ve just got to make sure we’ve got our best team out on the mat at the district tournament. You get 12 total [competition] dates before the district tournament, and I think we only wrestled with our full starting lineup one time. That was it. There was always somebody out, whether it was illness or injury. The district tournament was kind of the goal. Put our best 14 dudes out there when we needed them the most and when it mattered the most. Check. We did it. [In the regular season], luckily, we built some depth over the last couple of years, so we’ve always had somebody to be able to plug in there. We were able to keep wrestling, and wrestle pretty well.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Kibler: The whole run in the postseason. There’s just so many individual performances that stand out. Obviously, the closer you get to the end, the matches become bigger and mean more. It was an outstanding postseason from the team.
Q. Expectations for next season?
Kibler: We want to build on this year. We put ourselves in a pretty good situation with a lot of dudes coming back. I think we’ve got 10 out of 14 starters coming back. That’s substantial. We’ll just keep continuing to get better and continue to get stronger in the offseason. Hopefully we’ll have a bunch of guys that want to get out to offseason tournaments and continue to wrestle and continue to compete, and hopefully start to chip away at the lead Great Bridge had on us, and continue to build the program in a positive direction.
(0) comments
