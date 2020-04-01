Sherando’s Brian Kibler is The Winchester Star Wrestling Coach of the Year for the first time in his second year at the helm.
Kibler led the Warriors to the highest finishes in the area at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (third place out of eight teams after taking fifth in 2019; area-best 10 Region 4C qualifiers); the Region 4C tournament (third out of 15 teams after taking seventh in 2019; tied for area-best five Class 4 qualifiers); and the Class 4 state tournament (13th after taking 15th in 2019). The Warriors had the area’s only state champion in freshman Keagan Judd (113 pounds).
In the regular season, Sherando had an 18-4 dual record, including 5-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. The Warriors defeated each of the other three Winchester-Frederick County schools.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Kibler: We did about what I thought we could do. Our four duals losses were to Skyline, which was third in the Class 3 state tournament; one was to Fauquier, who won the [Class 4] state championship; one was to Liberty [third in Class 4]; and one was to Brentsville [fourth in Class 3]. We thought we had opportunities to beat Fauquier and Brentsville. To do that well with a young team, looking back, you feel that wasn’t too bad.
In the district and region, we finished behind only Fauquier and Liberty. We’re still chasing those teams a bit, but we’re a lot closer [to the top] than we were last year, for sure.
Q. What qualities stand out about your team this season?
Kibler: We’re young. (Sherando had 33 wrestlers on its preseason roster and had only five seniors and five juniors.) When you’ve got these young kids, you never really know how they’re going to react because they’re used to competing against people that are the same age or one year older than they are. Now all the sudden they’re passed into a different age bracket, so they’re wrestling kids who are potentially four years older than they are — you can have an 18-year-old wrestling a 14-year-old. They’re not accustomed to the strength, and not only that, [our opponents have] potentially two-to-three years more varsity experience on our wrestlers. But for the most part, I think our guys did pretty well.
Q. Was there a match or tournament that was significantly important in the team’s development before the postseason?
Kibler: The turning point in our season actually happened well before the season began. We dusted off our club, now named Warrior Wrestling Club. Through the club there have been countless hours spent training our kids and work done by our entire coaching staff, which includes [assistants] Jim [Straight] and Tim [Kettlewell]. Anytime the doors are open those guys are openly a part of our wrestlers’ development along with myself. I truly do believe that the work that was done throughout the offseason by our coaches and kids led to our success on the mat this winter.
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
Kibler: Towards the tail end of the year, it seemed like we were getting sick and getting injured at an alarming rate. (For example, 152-pounder Luke Waits and heavyweight Keith Gouveia couldn’t compete in the district tournament because of ailments, and 220-pounder Aydan Willis couldn’t compete in the region tournament because of illness.) There wasn’t anything we could do about it. I couldn’t put a number on how many text messages I got saying, ‘Hey Coach, I’m feeling sick, I’ve got a fever.’ And then we had some injuries down the stretch that were unfortunate in timing. It’s frustrating, but luckily for us in a lot of those cases, we built some depth so maybe we didn’t have to forfeit certain places, whether it was a dual meet or tournament. The people we put in showed up and wrestled hard for us.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Kibler: [Judd] winning an individual state championship, that obviously sticks out the most. I really like that moment, and I know every coach does when it happens. For the team, I’d say winning our own tournament [the Andrew Kenney Memorial Tournament]. We had a lot of kids do really well there against some bigger schools. (Sherando had four champions and eight finalists in the 10-team tournament.)
Q. Expectations for next season?
Kibler: We got some postseason experience and I think we wrestled well this year. We’re just gaining experience. You’ve got to witness those growing pains from time to time. Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow in the offseason and get better through our club, which is kind of on hiatus right now with everything going on [with COVID-19]. We’ll continue to grow and get stronger and wrestle more and more through the offseason. Hopefully, we’ll be able to win more often and at a higher level next year. We’ll find different ways to challenge ourselves so we can elevate the performance of some of our wrestlers.
