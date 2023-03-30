Sherando’s Brian Kibler is The Winchester Star’s Wrestling Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to their second straight Class 4 Northwestern District title and fifth place in the Class 4 state tournament after taking second last year.
The Warriors won the district tournament by 75 points and took second in the Region 4C tournament. Individually, Sherando had four people earn All-State honors. Senior Keagan Judd (150 pounds) and sophomore Anthony Lucchiani (126) each won state titles. Senior Brogan Teter took third at 144 and senior Tyler Koerner took sixth at 132.
This is the second straight year Kibler has earned Coach of the Year honors and third time overall.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Kibler: Obviously, we came in with high expectations with some state champions and state place winners coming back. We finished second [at the state tournament] last year and ended up fifth this year. We kind of knew we’d be in the ballpark of somewhere in there, it would just be a matter of how we performed. We had three [state] finalists last year and only had two this year. We again had two champs, but we had a better district tournament and region tournament last year. That was really kind of the difference in our season results-wise, because we had to deal with some tougher matchups at the state tournament this year.
Q. What stood out about your team this season?
Kibler: The senior group won a tremendous amount of matches. (Starters Keagan Judd, Tyler Koerner, 190-pound Storm Miller, 157-pound Peter Richardson and Brogan Teter combined to go 182-44 this year.) Watching them polish off their careers was something to see. They’ve been really good for a long time.
Q. Any tournament that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Kibler: I think we performed pretty well at the Trojans Wars (in Chambersburg, Pa.). We’d never been to the finals there, and we pushed through two (in Judd and Lucchiani). To have two champions was big, and we scored more as a team than we ever have. (Sherando placed 16th out of 48 scoring teams with 99 points.)
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
Kibler: Going into the region tournament knowing what kind of seeding we had and what type of seeding (Region 4C champion Loudoun County) had, and knowing how we had to perform. Not taking anything away from Loudoun County and not taking anything away from our guys, it just seemed like we had more of a difficult uphill climb. We needed to have a lot of things go right for us and make a lot of things go right for us, and we fell a little bit short. (The Captains scored 173 points to Sherando’s 150.)
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Kibler: Winning state championships with Keagan and Anthony. And Brogan getting third. He had a disappointing loss in the quarterfinals to the kid from Great Bridge, but he did a great job of rallying.
Q. What are your expectations for next season?
Kibler: I think we can still have a tremendous amount of success. We’re just going to have to do it a different way. But with a couple of the freshmen we have coming in, we still are going to be OK. In those team tournaments, we might have to do it a little bit of a different way. We’re going to have to become a little bit more of a complete team, because we might not be able to get the big points from as many people as we did this season.
