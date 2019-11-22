With no wrestlers back that placed among the top four in their respective weight classes in state tournament action last year, it truly will take a team effort for area squads to be successful this year.
Coming into the 2019-20 season, no team has more proven performers than James Wood. The Colonels’ six returning state qualifiers are more than the other three Winchester-Frederick County schools combined (five), and they return eight people who started for them in the postseason last year.
James Wood’s depth paid off during the regular season (12-1 dual record, Walters/Copp and Max Horz champs) and in the first two rounds of the postseason (third in district tournament, fifth in the region tournament).
The Colonels hope they can have a similar year to 2018-19 but do more damage in the state tournament. The Colonels tied for 31st at last year’s state tournament, the worst finish among the seven Northwestern District schools.
“Our hope is to get a few more guys into the second day of states,” James Wood coach Cory Crenshaw said. “Last year we took eight, and only one made it into Day 2. We know we are capable of doing better. Six of those qualifiers are back to see if they can create another opportunity for themselves, and hopefully pull along with them our other starters.”
Junior Joey Vitola headlines the Colonels’ contingent of returning state qualifiers. The junior placed sixth at 152 pounds last year and will return to that weight class.
Among the other state qualifiers back for the Colonels are senior Vince Caruso (projected for 120 pounds this year), junior Aidan Barton (126), junior Chris Nuss (145), senior Sam Adkins (160) and senior Jonathan Addison (220).
Sherando (fifth in the district tournament) loses the area’s only state champion, Winchester Star Wrestler of the Year Timmy Dieter, who captured the Class 4 132-pound Class 4 title. The Warriors still feature two returning state qualifiers in junior Heath Rudolph (fifth in the state at 145 pounds last year and returning to the same class this year) and Caleb McLee, who is returning to 220 pounds.
Millbrook’s returning state qualifiers are Daniel Flores, a senior who was sixth at 220 pounds last year and is back at the same weight this year; and junior Jack Winans, who will compete at 182 or 195 pounds this season. The Pioneers were sixth in the district tournament last year.
Handley’s lone returning state qualifier is Mac Gordon, a senior who placed fifth at 126 pounds last year. The Judges were seventh in the district tournament.
As always, the Winchester-Frederick County schools will have their hands full with the Fauquier County schools. Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said from what he’s heard, those teams should be strong. Based on last year’s rosters, defending district and region champion Fauquier will bring back six state qualifiers, and Liberty, which had the district’s highest state finish (third) also could bring back six state qualifiers.
“Liberty’s coach feels like some of his younger kids have made a big jump,” Mezzatesta said. “It’s just a grind getting through our district.”
“Our district is definitely one of the best in the state,” Millbrook coach Jeff Holmes said.
Clarke County will take on a revamped Bull Run District in which four of the teams are new this year (Strasburg is the defending district champ; the Eagles were third.) Clarke County’s lone returning state qualifier is Kaylee Anderson, a sophomore who will be moving up from 126 pounds to 132 or 138. The Eagles’ newcomers feature the younger brother of former state champion William Heath — freshman Daniel Heath will wrestle at 126 or 132 pounds.
The following is a glance at each area team:
James WoodCoach: Cory Crenshaw, fourth season.
Last year: Tied for 31st in Class 4 state tournament; 5th in Region 4C; 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Joshua Arce, Jared King, Walker Powell, Luke Roy.
Key returnees: Vince Caruso, Sr., 120 (27-12 at 113 last year); Aidan Barton, Jr., 126 (29-14 at 120); Chris Nuss, Jr., 145 (35-15 at 132); Joey Vitola, Jr., 152 (28-12 at 152); Matt Alderman, Sr., 145-152 (19-11 at 145); Sam Adkins, Sr., 160 (19-12 at 160); Paul Ebersole, Sr., 182; Jonathan Addison, Sr., 220; Brayden Patterson-Campbell, Sr., 285 (22-15 at 285).
Key newcomers: Nathaniel Arce, Sr., 106; Ian Ivory, Fr., 113.
Crenshaw’s outlook: “Consistency has been key, and our leadership amongst our older group will be needed as we continue to work and develop the younger wrestlers. There are eight seniors on the roster to start the year. I expect that they, as well as all of our returners, will set a good standard for the new athletes in the room. We have some adjustments that need to be made with weight class changes and our own individual goals.
“Last year we got 11 of 14 into the regional. It would be a great accomplishment if we could find a way to advance all 14 into regions, and possibly match the eight we sent to states. It is too early to tell how things will eventually shake out though in February. The seeding duals alone in January are going to be hectic for all the teams in the area. We will just take it one week at a time, keep everyone healthy, and see how our season unfolds.”
First competition: Dec. 7 at Warren County Duals, 10 a.m.
SherandoCoach: Brian Kibler, second season.
Last year: 15th in Class 4 state tournament; 7th in Region 4C; 5th in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Timmy Dieter, Quinn McPartland.
Key returnees: Michael Gause, So., 126 (20-6 last year at 106); Isaiah Holloway, So., 126; Brandon Blair, So., 132-138; Heath Rudolph, Jr., 145 (45-11 at 145); Luke Waits, Sr., 152 (11-3 at 145); Peter Flores, Sr., 160; Brian Jimenez, Sr. 160; Colton Foltz, Sr., 182 (31-14 at 160); Saxton Garver, Jr., 195; Caleb McLee, Sr. 220 (28-20 at 220).
Key newcomers: Keagan Judd, Fr. 106-113; Tyler Koerner, Fr., 106-113; Brogan Teter, Fr., 132-138; Aaron Metz, Jr., 160-170; Keith Gouveia, Jr., 285.
Kibler’s outlook: “Anytime you’re losing only two seniors, that means you have a lot of guys coming back, and I think that’s a really positive thing. We have a lot of guys who have made some big strides, and I attribute that to a lot of offseason work in our wrestling club. The expectation is to just get better every day.
“Heath Rudolph coming back at 145 after taking fifth there last year, obviously you expect good results from him, and also Caleb McLee, who’s a returning district champ. We do have some young kids coming in who can wrestle and have been at it for a while. We just have to get them accustomed to high school wrestling and get them the proper experience that they need to kind of flourish toward the end of the year. Keagan Judd and Tyler Koerner, I think they both have a lot of upside. Keith Gouveia is a very big body and a very capable athlete who I think can do really well at heavyweight.”
First competition: Dec. 6-7 at Hedgesville (W.Va.) Duals.
MillbrookCoach: Jeff Holmes, eighth season.
Last year: 16th in Class 4 state tournament; 8th in Region 4C; 6th in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Daniel VanAmburg.
Key returnees: Cody Glover, Sr., 126-132; (27-20 at 126 last year), Jack Winans, Jr., 182-195 (38-18 at 182); Jose Teran, Sr., 160-170, Daniel Flores, Sr., 220 (33-17 at 220), Jose Ramirez, Sr., 152-160 (21-15 at 132); Kevin Ornelas, Jr., 126-132.
Key newcomers: Micah Osborne, Fr., 152, Crispin Crites, Fr., 138, Carlos Chavez, Fr., 138-145, Zach Rice (transfer from James Wood), Jr., 120-126.
Holmes’ outlook: “We do have some numbers this year (38 people), and if people progress the way they’re supposed to, I think we should be relatively solid. We’ve got some quality freshmen and newcomers. We always seem to be a younger team, but we’ve got a good amount of young and veteran wrestlers this year. I just want us to compete.
“Jack has some high goals, and if he progresses well I see him as a high state place winner, for sure. Cody Glover put in a lot of work in the offseason. He was always teetering on the line of being really good and being average, and I think he should get over that threshold this year and surprise people. He’s always been a dangerous wrestler, and he can win a match at any time. A lot of times the matches that he did lose were because he gave up too much too soon. He’s going to be the captain of our team, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”
First competition: Elite Opener at Washington (W.Va.), Dec. 7.
HandleyCoach: Troy Mezzatesta, third season.
Last year: Tied for 20th in Class 4 state tournament; 9th in Region 4C; 7th in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Web Bentley, Tommy Downey, Ethan Bishop.
Key returnees: Mac Gordon, Sr., 126-132 (40-11 at 126 last year); Hunter Thompson, Sr., 160 (27-18 at 145), Cam Gordon, So., 106 (21-12 at 106), Caleb Slack, So., 138-145; Caesar Abac, Sr., 152; Greyson Haines, Sr., 145-152; Zevyn Dokes, Jr., 170 (16-15 at 170), Sean Shea-Roop, Jr., 120.
Key newcomers: Simon Bishop, Fr., 138; Kingsley Menifee, Fr., 182, Rodd’ney Davenport, Fr., 220, Kevin Gonzalez, Fr., 120, Josh Alvarez, Sr., 195; Chris Mandragon, Jr., 195; Noah Johnson, So., 285; Emerson Membrano, Fr., 285.
Mezzatesta’s outlook: “We’re going to be young in many weight classes. I think maybe early on we’ll experience some growing pains but hopefully, we’ll have a strong finish. Even though we’re young, some of those young kids have wrestled competitively like Simon Bishop [Ethan’s younger brother] and Kingsley Menifee. I think we can actually be somewhat competitive as a dual team, and I hope we develop into a strong tournament-style team as they get some more matches under their belt. We designed our schedule to be more dual-heavy to get our wrestlers more matches.
“Mac has been working his tail off every day and is focused. He’s looking to build on his resume and have the opportunity to at least wrestle in a state semi so he can get into a state final. He certainly has the tools to do that. Hunter Thompson has worked extremely hard. He’s put in the time, he’s put on a ton of muscle. Cam Gordon went from weighing 88 pounds last year and he had to cut five or six pounds to get to 106 this year. Last year he was probably the better wrestler in a lot of matches, but when you’re outweighed by 20 pounds that’s a lot to make up.”
First competition: Dec. 6-7 at Hedgesville (W.Va.) Duals
Clarke CountyCoach: Jon VanSice, 19th season.
Last year: 29th in Class 2 state tournament; 5th in Region 2B; 3rd in Bull Run District.
Key losses: Jack Smith, Emmett Maiberger.
Key returnees: Kaylee Anderson, So., 132-138; Titus Hensler, So., 152-160; Michael Perozich, So., 170-182; Roger Tapscott, So., 195-220; Colin Moran, So., 113-120.
Key newcomers: Alvaro Wong (transfer from Loudoun County), Jr., 145-152; Daniel Heath, Fr., 126-132; Cannon Long, So., 106.
VanSice’s outlook: “We’ve got a lot of new faces on the team, but there’s a lot of athletic guys. I’m real happy with this team. The room is very intense. The guys have been working really hard, They’re fast learners and they’re enthusiastic. You can’t ask for much more than that. I think we’re only going to forfeit two weight classes.
“[Anderson] definitely works hard. She’s a year-round wrestler, and she’s much improved from last year. Not that she didn’t have good results last year, but I expect her to have a fair amount of success. She can tangle with these guys. It’s a big difference from last year. She’s much more physical. Daniel Heath will do fine. He’s a strong kid, athletic. He’s got a good wrestling background with several years of experience. He’s got a good idea of what he needs to do. Just like Kaylee, he held his own when he wrestled against a bunch of bigger schools in a scrimmage at Tuscarora.”
First competition: Dec. 6-7 at Hedgesville (W.Va.) Duals
