BOYCE — Two council member seats on Boyce Town Council are up for election on Nov. 5, but only one candidate is running.
That means write-in votes will be needed to fill one of the seats.
Zachary B. Hudson is the qualified candidate, having submitted the necessary paperwork to the Clarke County Registrar’s Office, and his name will appear on the ballot, according to Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
Council seats currently held by Aubrey “Bre” Bogert and Laurel Greene are up for grabs. Neither is seeking re-election.
Bogert is director of Christian formation at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville and a professional photographer. In an email, she said that she needs to devote more time to professional and family obligations.
“As my boys grow, so do my obligations with them,” Bogert said.
Greene did not respond to a request for comment.
The mayor’s seat also will be on the ballot. Franklin Roberts is seeking his fourth term as mayor in the November election. He is being challenged by Steve F. Hott and Richard D. Kibler.
All of the candidates are running as independents.
As long has he gets a single vote, Hudson is assured of being elected to the council. The other seat will have to be filled by a write-in candidate, Bosserman said.
In the November 2015 election, Bogert was elected by write-in votes.
Under state election laws, a write-in candidate “has to be someone whose name is not on the ballot,” said Bosserman.
So none of the mayoral candidates could be elected to the council if they are not elected to be mayor, even if voters were to write their names on ballots, she said.
Otherwise, any write-in council candidate who receives the most votes will be declared the winner of one of the seats up for grabs — as long as the person accepts it, Bosserman continued.
Bogert is not interested in being a write-in candidate again.
“Although I would be honored if residents still wanted me to serve, at this point, I would need to politely decline this election given my obligations,” she said in her email.
Should one of the council seats being vacated not be filled by a write-in candidate, such as if a person does not accept the seat or there are no write-in votes, the seat would be declared vacant, Bosserman said.
Under Code of Virginia Subsection 24.2-226, a special election then would have to be held to fill the seat.
The council would have 15 days after the election to petition Clarke County Circuit Court to issue a writ of election to fill the vacancy. The court then would have to promptly issue the writ, the code subsection shows. The special election could be held on whatever day the council requests, but no later than the November 2020 election.
In the meantime, the council could appoint a registered voter to fill the seat until the special election is held. The appointed council member would have the same duties and responsibilities as someone elected to the seat, the code shows.
“Hopefully,” Bosserman said, “the seat will be filled” by a write-in candidate in November’s election and a special election will not be necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.