One man's 140 editorial page submissions and 80,000 words have come to a book — and many around the community will recognize the author's name. A yearslong contributor to the editorial page of The Winchester Star has independently published a collection of opinion pieces published in the newspaper.
Years ago, 77-year-old Leroy F. Donald of Stephens City began assembling the opinion pieces with a book in mind. On Sept. 8, the 348-page "Political Upheaval: Essays on Freedom in America" was published.
"This book expresses my opinions about the political process, differing political opinions, the case for individual freedoms, compliance with constitutional policy, small government, and decreased taxes," reads a description.
Available on amazon.com, "Political Upheaval" is listed under historical essays in its genre specifics. The book's cover art features the U.S. Constitution in the shape of a furled scroll. Inside, the book is filled with Donald's sprawling meditations on his major subject: the American political landscape.
Donald, a Navy veteran, began penning and submitting opinion pieces to The Star in 2002, motivated by current events and a preference for freedom of expression. He had a long career with the Norfolk Southern Railway after his military service, where he worked as an officer in a string of cities, including Atlanta, Chattanooga and New Orleans.
"I did a lot of traveling when I was overseas aboard a nuclear submarine. I served aboard the USS Andrew Jackson," Donald said.
The period of Donald's retirement and subsequent return to the Winchester area, the city where he was born in 1945, coincided with his sitting down to write. It was a response to the Bush-Gore election published on The Star's editorial page that spurred 20 years of opinion pieces.
"I knew I'd had enough of it and I decided to write," Donald said. "I started writing heavy about political discourse after my retirement."
He hadn't practiced essay writing prior to 2002, but Donald is of an epistolary generation: He was an avid letter-writer when in the military and throughout his railroad career.
Reams of work came. When the newspaper's Open Forum mainstay realized he had hit a 75,000 to 80,000 word mark, he began to ponder book titles.
Opinion pieces recently submitted to The Star by Donald include meditations on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol and the response it drew from legislators and on former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential elections. Rarely has Donald been moved to write about the state of local politics. As he said, "I would say 95 percent of what's in there is national," referring to "Political Upheaval."
When looking back on his commentaries, Donald said his opinions have not changed much in 20 years. He was about 55 when he first submitted a piece to The Star, an age when one's political convictions are usually fairly fixed.
But his approach has shifted slightly with time. "I feel like I'm not as severely critical as I used to be," said Donald. "At least I hope I'm not. Now, I don't call anyone out directly."
That his contributions are read with relish by some and disagreed with by others is uncontested. Donald claims he has never been outwardly polemical when writing or responding to the opinions others. And he doesn't mince words about partisan affiliation: "Obviously, I'm a conservative," he said.
"I think I had something of a small following at one point," Donald said. "If there's been a lapse in time of the articles, people ask me when I'm going to get another one out. I see the comments, but I can't respond to many of them. I just keep writing."
The prolific writer of opinion-prose said he began filing and saving his writings so people will know what he thought about things after he is gone.
Always one for fevered production, he has written eight pieces since the book's publication.
His book is available in paperback on amazon.com for $11.99 or $2.99 for a Kindle version.
