WINCHESTER — Margo Oxendine, who writes columns for two newspapers and Cooperative Living magazine — the membership magazine for Virginia and Maryland's electric cooperatives — will be the featured speaker at the Ladies' Horticultural Luncheon during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
The luncheon will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall at 252 Costello Drive. Tickets are $35.
Oxendine lives in Bath County in western Virginia, where she moved when she was 7 years old. She inherited her father's "comedy gene" and majored in theater at Virginia Commonwealth University. A jaunt to Key West, Florida, landed her a job diving for treasure in the Gulf of Mexico. She also landed her first writing job. She even joined a comedy troupe.
Oxendine eventually made it back to Bath County, where she began writing for the local newspaper, The Recorder. She's now "retired" and spends her time writing, reading and walking through the woods.
For ticket information, call the Apple Blossom Festival office at 540-662-3863.
The luncheon is presented by Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.