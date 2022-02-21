Logan Moore of Winchester is one of four finalists competing to represent West Virginia University as the 68th Mountaineer Mascot.
The finalists will compete in a cheer-off during the men’s basketball game vs. Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Moore, from Winchester, is a graduate student majoring in journalism. He serves as a member of the Sports Leadership and Development Association and a member of the executive board and media team for the Mountaineer Maniacs. Moore is also an Eagle Scout and serves as a communications graduate assistant with the WVU Teaching and Learning Commons, according to a WVU news release.
“Spending time on my grandparents’ farm in Fairmont taught me that fortitude, integrity and adaptability are the qualities that the University and people of West Virginia hold dear,” Moore said. “West Virginia has made me the person who I am today, and it would be a humbling honor to serve the needs and wants of our community while welcoming new Mountaineers to our fiercely passionate state.”
The other finalists are Aidan Priest from Baldwinsville, New York; Mary G. Roush from Mason, West Virginia; and Gunnar Webb from Bridgeport, West Virginia.
The finalists were selected by a committee of WVU faculty, staff and students based on an essay and interview. At the cheer-off, they will be judged on their performances and interaction with the crowd as they lead traditional game day cheers.
The selection committee will announce the winner during the WVU men’s basketball game vs. TCU on March 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.