WINCHESTER — The director of the Youth Development Center (YDC) in Winchester wants city officials to help ensure local school-age children can access her recreational and educational facility.
Elaine Lassiter told City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday she is in the process of creating a type of one-stop shop program that would be based at the YDC at 3 Battaile Drive and include a slew of services such as crisis intervention, mentoring, tutoring, referrals for at-risk kids, programs that address core values and societal pressures, and recreational activities.
“One thing that is a hindrance for us is transportation,” Lassiter said, referring to the difficulty of some city youth getting to the YDC in southern Winchester.
She said the city’s public bus service, WinTran, does not go to the center. It’s closest stop is at NW Works at 3085 Shawnee Drive, a 10-minute walk from the YDC.
If kids can’t get to the YDC, Lassiter said, they can’t benefit from its educational, recreational and cultural offerings.
“What I’m requesting is that you consider a six-month pilot program,” Lassiter said to the committee. “We would find one of the [centrally located] schools here in this area and use it as a location where public transit picks the kids up and then drops them off at the YDC.”
During the pilot program, Lassiter said the YDC would work with area schools in an attempt to find one that would be willing to continue the transportation service after the six-month period has ended.
“I’m trying to get out in the community and market our programs,” she said. “We want to get kids back into the building.”
Committee members seemed supportive of Lassiter’s request, but asked her to reach out to Winchester Public Schools and determine which school would be best for pick-ups and drop-offs before the panel forwards her proposal to the full City Council.
Chairman Kim Herbstritt also suggested Lassiter speak with City Manager Dan Hoffman to see if it would be possible to add the YDC to WinTran’s bus routes.
“If it goes to NW Works, it seems like it wouldn’t take much to get it to go to the YDC,” Herbstritt said.
She added that she’ll talk to other councilors about attending an open house at the YDC from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, an event that Lassiter said is very important in her organization’s quest to breathe new life into the underutilized YDC.
Attending Wednesday evening’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach and Evan Clark.
