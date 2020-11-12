WINCHESTER — The Youth Development Center is holding a BYOB event.
That’s BYOB as in “Bring Your Own Bags” for a fundraising Cornhole Tournament on Nov. 21 at the YDC, 3 Battaile Drive. You’ll also need to bring your own partner.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m.
There will be cash prizes for first- and second-place winners as well as a 50/50 raffle. Food for purchase will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Register at myydc.org by Nov. 18. Registration the day of the event is $45.
The tournament will help the YDC to continue providing programming and activities for local youth.
For more information, call 540-662-4564.
