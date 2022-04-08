WINCHESTER — Got game? The Youth Development Center (YDC) at 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester could use your help.
The nonprofit organization that provides recreational and enrichment activities for children and teens is asking the community to donate video game systems and video games because, at the moment, it has none.
YDC Program Coordinator Maribeth Stotler-Watkins said video games aren't just fun, they can also be highly beneficial for some people, especially those on the autism spectrum.
"They fixate on the sensory effects — all these fun lights, doing things with your hands, feeling like you're achieving something," Stotler-Watkins said. "It's really reinforcing when used appropriately."
If the YDC can get some games and systems, Stotler-Watkins said she would love to include video game tournaments as part of the center's Adventures Beyond program for children and adults with special needs.
"It's a tool we want to provide," she said. "At the YDC, we're primarily donation and sponsorship funded, so our money is pre-allocated to certain things. We don't have room in the budget for video games and video game systems."
Any individual, business or organization that would like to donate a video game system or age-appropriate video game to the YDC is asked to call the center at 540-662-4564 or email info@myydc.org to make arrangements.
