WINCHESTER — Junie B. Jones is facing a dilemma. Her first-grade classroom is having a Secret Santa gift exchange, and Junie has drawn the name of her nemesis, May. Will this diminish her holiday spirit?
To find out, catch “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” a light-hearted holiday play being presented this weekend and next by Winchester’s Youth Development Center and its Selah Theatre Project.
LaTasha Do’zia, executive director of the YDC, is directing the play, which she selected due to her dislike of overly sappy holiday productions.
“It’s always the same kind of plot line,” Do’zia said during a rehearsal break this week. “I wanted to work with young actors in something that is not traditional. ‘Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells’ — the title alone makes me happy.”
The approximately 90-minute play by Allison Gregory is based on the popular children’s book of the same name by author Barbara Park. It features a cast of eight players, including:
Naomi Greenwald, 11, as Junie B. Jones
Marnie Kofsky, 8, as May
Geoffrey Banks, 11, as Sheldon
Ryan Oliver, 12, as Lucille
Tyshir Rhone, 8, as Herb
Joseph Edward Powell III, 12, as Jose
DJ Levi, 12, as first-grade teacher Mr. Scary
Teah Draper, 12, as choral teacher Ms. Toot
“A couple of them are veterans of Selah, and the rest are new faces,” Do’zia said. “We’re really excited about them.”
Do’zia’s assistant director for “Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” is Cory Taylor, an aspiring actor and Lord Fairfax Community College student who previously directed the school play “Crimes of the Heart” during her senior year at Warren County High School in Front Royal.
“I really enjoy this age group,” Taylor said about the cast for the YDC production.
“Cory has a great gift for working with young people, which is hard to find,” Do’zia said.
Taylor is a former student of Do’zia’s Selah Theatre Project, which she created in 2012 to encourage area residents to participate in the dramatic arts. Selah has since relocated from Front Royal and is now based at the YDC, serving as an enrichment program for the youth-focused nonprofit.
“A lot of our kiddos from Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County find it easier to come here, so it helps out a lot,” Do’zia said.
The young cast members are now in the final week of a six-week rehearsal schedule and are almost ready to take the stage.
“We’re right on target,” said Do’zia. “A few of them came in with their lines memorized on the second day. They’re quick and sharp, and they’re working on professional time.”
The first Selah production staged at the YDC was “Doubt” in October, followed one month later by “Lebensraum.” After “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” is completed, the next stage play scheduled at the YDC is “Necessary Targets” in March.
Do’zia said ticket sales for this month’s “Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” have been brisk, but seats are still available for all six performances.
“If you’re looking for something that’s not sappy,” she said, “this is a show that’s uplifting and fun and comedic.”
“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” will be performed at the YDC, 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. on Sunday, 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 21, and 4 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at selahtheatreproject.org. For more information, visit the YDC’s website at myydc.org.
