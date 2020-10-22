WINCHESTER — A woman who has dedicated her life to helping young people is the new executive director of the Youth Development Center (YDC).
Elaine Lassiter was appointed to the position earlier this month by the YDC’s board of directors. She succeeds former executive directors LaTasha Do’zia, who stepped down in May after a year-and-a-half on the job, and Regina O’Brien, who retired in August 2018 after nearly 25 years with the nonprofit organization at 3 Battaile Drive in Kernstown.
“I’m thrilled to be here as part of the team,” Lassiter said on Wednesday. “The center has a lot of years behind it and has done a lot of great things, and I hope I can continue to enhance that.”
Lassiter, who moved to the Winchester area in August and started her new job last week, grew up in Loudoun County and graduated from Loudoun Valley High School. She earned a degree from Longwood College in 1983.
She spent the majority of her career with Fairfax County’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court before retiring in 2014. Retirement only lasted a few days, though, before Lassiter accepted a position as director of the 20W Court Services Unit in Warrenton, which helps young people in the juvenile court system grow into successful adults.
“Over the 30-some years I worked with the court system, all those experiences are all rolled up in this one position — working with kids, my supervisory experience, working in the community,” Lassiter said. “That’s why I’m excited about this position.”
The YDC has been offering educational, enrichment and recreational programs to young people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley since 1990. Lassiter said she hopes to host a Dec. 4 meet and greet to introduce herself to local parents and their children.
“I’m probably going to do it virtually as well so we can meet those people who can’t come out,” she said. “We’re going to talk about upcoming events for 2021 and let folks meet the staff.”
“We are thrilled to have Elaine join our team,” YDC board President Les Taylor said, “and we look forward to her applying her previous knowledge, experience and expertise to assist the YDC operation to grow and expand.”
For more information about the Youth Development Center, visit myydc.org.
