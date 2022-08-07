WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
Maribeth Stotler-Watkins, program coordinator for the nonprofit Youth Development Center (YDC) at 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester, said Adventures Beyond was designed to "create an inclusive environment for all kids regardless of disability ... so they can feel welcome, loved, appreciated, valued and heard. Our kids really, truly flourished the past few weeks."
While Adventures Beyond catered to people with intellectual, developmental or physical challenges, it was open to everyone.
"We had about a 75% average of kids with disabilities, but that didn't really resonate with our neurotypical campers," Stotler-Watkins said. "They just saw them as their peers and interacted with them as usual. ... It was truly magical."
Stotler-Watkins oversaw the summer camp with assistance from seven counselors — or, as she called them, coaches.
"Our coaches are really fantastic," she said. "We have three college students, we have three high school students, we have somebody who works here [at the YDC] during the day. They each brought different perspectives to our kids."
Before treating the campers to one last trip to the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park on Friday afternoon, Stotler-Watkins stood in the center of a room at the YDC and asked the 15 or so in attendance what they learned over the summer. They responded that people should always be accepting of others regardless of race, disability, religious belief, sexual orientation, gender, age, size or culture.
"You are right!" Stotler-Watkins replied.
One of the campers, 21-year-old Dan, said he really enjoyed "seeing the kids, having fun [and] playing ball" at Adventures Beyond.
Across the table from Dan was another 21-year-old, Hunter, who said he enjoyed "painting, things like that. It was really fun."
Six-year-old Atticus was putting stickers in a small notebook. Next to him was Tad, 21, who explained the purpose of the book.
"You get everybody to sign the book so when you're sad, you can look and remember your friends," Tad said.
"Everybody at this table is my friend," 11-year-old Jace said with a smile. "I've only been here for a couple weeks but I've made a lot of friends."
Josh, 10, said his favorite part of Adventures Beyond was "going to the pool and having fun with all my friends. Meeting new people has definitely been fun."
"I'm gonna miss all my friends, I'm gonna miss doing all the activities and having fun, hanging out," said Alicia, who is "almost 11."
Six-year-old Benjamin and his brother Ryan, 8, said they'll also miss Adventures Beyond. When Ryan — whose goal in life is to become "a rich genius" — was asked about his favorite part of the six-week program, he said, "Everything."
Now that Adventures Beyond has ended, the younger campers are preparing to return to school this month while the older ones will resume their day-to-day lives. Dan, for example, is going back to work at Shenandoah University, where he washes dishes in the dining hall.
Stotler-Watkins fought back tears Friday while saying how proud she was of all the campers who attended one or more weeks of Adventures Beyond.
"It was truly wonderful," she said. "I'm hoping that next year, we can capitalize on this momentum and grow even further to impact a lot more kids."
