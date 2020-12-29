WINCHESTER — Agitated gun enthusiasts this year continued fighting state efforts to restrict the right to bear arms, seeking help from local officials with mixed results.
They feared that various proposals to be considered by the General Assembly would hurt their ability to own and use firearms for protection and recreation.
Some of the proposals failed, yet others were enacted. Among those that became law: Personal background checks became required on all firearms sales, and individuals were limited to buying no more than one handgun per month. Also enacted was an “Extreme Risk Protective Order” enabling police to temporarily seize guns from people who they believe could harm themselves or others.
Several days before the legislative session began in January, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly and Congress “not to adopt or enact any law that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms in violation of the Second Amendment” of the U.S. Constitution.
At two supervisors meetings last December, hundreds of people flooded the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center to voice opinions on the issue. The vast majority of those who addressed the leaders of the mostly rural county urged them to take a stance against the proposed state legislation.
“The right of the law-abiding citizens of Clarke County to keep and bear arms for the purpose of lawful self-defense and hunting ... is a part of the fabric of this county and must be respected and upheld,” the adopted resolution stated.
“We really tried to listen to the citizens” and make the document reflect their wishes,” Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said at the time.
Most counties across Virginia, plus many cities and towns, already had adopted similar resolutions. Numerous opponents of the legal proposals also flooded their meetings. Some resolutions effectively declared localities to be “Second Amendment sanctuaries” where any new laws violating constitutional rights would not be enforced. Clarke’s resolution did not go to that extreme. It merely expressed the supervisors’ “intent to uphold and defend” constitutional freedoms.
In December 2019, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution similar to Clarke’s after a crowd estimated at about 1,000 filled the County Administration Building in downtown Winchester.
“There is nothing illegal or improper in stating on the record that we support the Constitution and our constitutionally protected rights,” said Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy at the time.
Yet despite having heard from gun rights supporters, too, Winchester City Council voted 5-4 in January against drafting a resolution declaring the city’s support of Second Amendment rights.
The vote followed party lines. Democrats who comprised the majority of council — David Smith, Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Kim Herbstritt and John Hill — opposed the resolution, while the Republicans — Les Veach, Bill Wiley, John Willingham and Corey Sullivan — expressed support.
Winchester became one of only nine localities in Virginia to not adopt a gun rights resolution.
(1) comment
The City of Winchester does not support the United States Constitution and is run by a majority of Democrats...quelle surprise! Next is to defund the police and use social workers?
