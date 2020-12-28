This year has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which took hold in March and has changed just about every aspect of our daily lives.
How we live, work, shop, go to the doctor and attend school looks very different than it did pre-pandemic.
“Quarantine,” “face mask” and “social distancing” have become part of our daily vocabulary in 2020.
The pandemic has upended the economy and cost more than 300,000 Americans their lives, including at least 170 people in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
Unlike Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attacks — one-time events that shocked Americans — the pandemic’s daily loss of life has grown steadily. Because the deaths are spread out around the country and the world, COVID-19’s deadliness can be hard to comprehend.
But imagine every man, woman and child in the approximately 240,000-person Lord Fairfax Health District were dead. That’s how many Americans had died from COVID-19 by Nov. 11. With deaths averaging as high as 3,000 per day — as many as in the 9/11 attacks — it’s as if the entire population of Winchester was wiped out in about nine days. Or all of Frederick County in a month.
The virus has killed about 1.8 million globally and about 332,000 in the United States, including more than 4,800 people in Virginia, according to the John Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center and the Virginia Department of Health. While the death toll in the Lord Fairfax Health District — which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties — hasn’t been as severe as in other parts of Virginia or the country, it has been substantial. Between April 24 and Sunday, 173 people died from the virus.
Many of the victims in the region have been elderly nursing home residents. Frederick County recorded its first COVID death on April 28. Winchester’s first death was on May 12. Clarke County, which has the lowest number of COVID deaths in the health district with five, didn’t record its first death until Sept. 30.
The youngest person in the district to die was in their 30s and the oldest was in their 90s, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, health district director. Most victims were elderly. Through Dec. 20, 96 of the deaths involved people 80 or older, with just 10 under 60.
The percentage of infected Americans who die from the virus has dropped from 6.7% in April to about 2% in September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drop can be partially attributed to more people being diagnosed as testing has increased.
In the Lord Fairfax Health District earlier this month, up to 130 people were being diagnosed daily compared to compared to up to 30 per day in October, according to Greene. The high was 217 on Nov. 30.
The virus has stressed staff and resources in the district health department and at Winchester Medical Center. On Wednesday, there were 88 COVID-19 patients being treated at the 495-bed hospital, according to WMC spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. That’s up from about 30 in early October.
The number of cases has overwhelmed the five full-time and three part-time contact tracers in the district who track infected people and who they’ve been in contact with. Greene said they’ve been forced to focus on exposures involving potential outbreaks. He said that’s been the strategy throughout Virginia as the numbers have exploded, with some 4,600 new cases being diagnosed daily throughout the state.
Greene said wearing masks, social distancing and regular hand washing are “absolutely crucial” to reducing deaths until mass vaccinations occur.
Locally, some 2,200 healthcare workers have gotten the first shot in the two-shot vaccination of the Moderna vaccine. Valley Health, parent company of WMC, has been administering the Pfizer vaccine to its staff.
Healthcare workers, nursing home patients, emergency responders and inmates and correctional staff — jails and prisons are extremely vulnerable to the virus — as well as essential workers are scheduled to be vaccinated first. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, said earlier this month that the U.S. could achieve “herd immunity” from the virus by the end of the summer, assuming the majority of the population is willing to get vaccinated.
“Our main push has to be to get people vaccinated,” Greene said. “That’s how we turn this battleship around.”
