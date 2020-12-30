WINCHESTER — Democrat Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump was one of the biggest stories of 2020.
Biden’s win came amidst an unusual election process in Virginia, which saw major changes due to legislation passed by the General Assembly and safety precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For the first time, Virginia voters were able to vote early in-person a month and a half before the Nov. 3 election. They were also able to vote by mail without having to provide an excuse. Local voter registrars said that despite the challenges of adjusting to a new way of voting, early voting went smoothly.
Local voters reactions to Biden’s win has been divided, with many local Democrats hailing his win as a “return to normalcy” while some Republicans don’t believe Biden even won.
Winchester Democrats believe Biden has what it takes to unite the country and that he will not be as inflammatory or divisive as Trump. They also hailed Kamala Harris’ historic win as the first woman and Black person to be elected vice president.
In November, Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman William Fuller said that Trump “was Jim Crow to Obama’s reconstruction” and called Biden’s win “a great relief.” He thinks Trump and a significant number of his supporters will never accept the results of the election. He called Trump’s refusal to concede “the centerpiece of narcissism.”
Unless Democrats are able to secure two Senate victories in Georgia’s runoff elections, it is very likely that Biden will have to deal with a a Republican-controlled Senate and a House of Representatives with a narrow Democratic majority. Fuller said Biden’s ability to pass legislation in the Senate will depend on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“I think he has some racist tendencies,” Fuller said of McConnell. “That’s why he was so opposed to Obama. Now that you’ve got a white president that’s more moderate, is he going to be more moderate? I certainly hope so. I think our democracy in our country is really dependent on that. The good politicians are not the ones who are diametrically opposed to each other. The great politicians are the ones that learn in spite of themselves ways to move forward together.”
While Democrats are happy about the presidential race, many Republicans contest the results. Trump has made several unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud and accusations that the election was “stolen” from him. His legal team has filed several lawsuits — most of which have been tossed out or ruled against his favor by judges — attempting to have thousands of ballots declared invalid.
The Electoral College formally cast its votes for president and vice president on Dec. 14 with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232.
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert previously told The Star that while he believes Biden will be president, he believes there was widespread voter fraud. He said in November that unity in the country will only be possible if the Biden administration focuses on bipartisan legislation and rejects far-left policies. He said “the ball is in the Democrats’ court.”
Other major elections included:
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner winning his third six-year term to the U.S. Senate, fending off Republican opponent Daniel Gade.
Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton defeating Republican challenger Aliscia Andrews for the 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Wexton defeated Republican Barbara Comstock in 2018, securing a Democratic victory in a seat that had been held by a Republican for roughly 40 years.
Bill Wiley, R-Frederick County, being elected to replace Republican Chris Collins for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates after Collins resigned the seat in June after being appointed a general district court judge. Wiley defeated Democrat Irina Khandin, a local attorney who ran against Collins in 2019.
Calling the Senate Majority leader a racist is not a great way to start off the New Year and administration or preach bipartisanship. I guess the democrats' playbook and talking points haven't changed. I'm surprised Mr. Fuller didn't work in Russian collusion into his comments!
