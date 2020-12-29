WINCHESTER — While folks in the region were weighing health care options in the midst of a global pandemic, the area’s largest health system and a health insurance giant entered into a public contract negotiation that became a hot topic in the second half of 2020.
In early September, Valley Health System took negotiations with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield public, letting regional residents know that a current four-year contract was set to expire at the end of the year and would renew on its own if both sides had no discrepancies in the deal.
But Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz, who had inherited the contract negotiations upon taking the job in July, said there were issues regarding rates, Valley Health’s rate of reimbursement and nuances in the contract language.
“If we do not want the contract to renew and we want to make sure Anthem stays at the table to get something done, we had to give notice that we’re not going to renew if we don’t get this worked out,” Nantz explained at the time.
The contract covered all of Valley Health’s facilities as well as all of Anthem’s products and services, according to Nantz.
If a deal wasn’t worked out by the end of the year, about 40,000 Valley Health customers would then be considered out-of-network if they maintained their Anthem-covered insurance plans.
The negotiations put many folks in a bind, including local governments and school employees.
One Front Royal resident said if she were to switch insurances or be considered out of network at Valley Health, she could potentially lose her home after paying for medical care.
“If they don’t cut their deal with Anthem, I won’t be able to see any of my doctors, or I’ll have to switch insurance companies. Because everybody, all my doctors, are tied up with Valley Health,” Mary Mcmahon said at the time of negotiations. “We have nowhere else to turn, so I’d have to get another second-rate insurance, which would end up costing me more in the long run even though my premiums are already ridiculous.”
Several local governments and school systems opted out of Anthem’s coverage as negotiations continued through October and November.
In late November, Jeff Ricketts, president of Anthem in Virginia, told customers and brokers that the health system had rejected a contract extension that would have given both sides an extra six months to negotiate.
Ricketts acknowledged the stalled negotiations between Anthem and Valley Health had created stress for Anthem customers and the individual businesses that offer Anthem insurance to its employees.
“That is why on Nov. 13, 2020, we offered Valley Health a six-month contract extension with increases in fees for both the hospitals and physicians,” Ricketts wrote. “This extension would provide Valley Health [reimbursement] increases while allowing us to continue our negotiations without further community disruption in the middle of a public health crisis.”
Nantz referred to the extension offer as a “delay tactic.”
About two weeks later, both sides came to an agreement on a new contract, which gives Anthem insurance customers uninterrupted, in-network access to Valley Health caregivers and services through 2023.
Valley Health Public Relations Manager Carol Weare said the new contract will not require Valley Health to alter the amount it charges Anthem customers for medical appointments and procedures. Scott Golden, director of corporate communications for Anthem, would not say whether the revised agreement would change the rates it charges customers who use Valley Health.
Details of the new contract were not disclosed, and Valley Health and Anthem officials declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal. However, both sides said they were satisfied.
Both sides were later asked to comment on what lies ahead, but Anthem officials declined.
Nantz, however, recalled the “stressful” process for Northern Shenandoah Valley residents.
“We are pleased to have reached a new long-term agreement with Anthem that is more fair and ensures in-network access to the physicians and caregivers our patients know and trust. We recognize the negotiation process was stressful for many,” he said. “Valley Health is committed to exceed our community’s expectations for high quality, safe, affordable care, and our team is working especially hard to preserve health during this challenging time.”
I may be wrong but based on the letter I had received from valley health they made it seem like Anthem was the problem - based on this article Valley Health was the problem.
