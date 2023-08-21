WINCHESTER — The aroma of fresh bagels filled the air Wednesday morning as high school students lined up inside Shenandoah University’s Halpin-Harrison Hall.
Attendees took seats in the auditorium and ate breakfast while waiting for the third annual YES (Youth Empowered for Success) Leadership Conference to begin.
The day’s itinerary included guest speakers, a panel discussion and a tour of SU’s campus, all of which played into the conference theme, “The Power of Vision.”
“I know so many students are trying to figure out, ‘OK, what direction should I be going in?’ And this is why we specifically, you know, tailored this to juniors and seniors, and we even have some sophomores in the building because their parents wanted them to come to have this. But, you know, just tools, tools on next steps ... meaningful tools of guidance is what we’re hoping to point to the kids today,” said Samantha Barber, founder and President of Reaching Out Now, the nonprofit organization that presented the YES Leadership Conference.
Reaching Out Now partnered with Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools and Warren County Public Schools to put on this year’s conference, which reached students across the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Students whose academic years had already started were able to attend the conference in place of their regular school day.
“To me, anytime we can get our kids out of the schoolhouse to experience things that they would not otherwise experience, from work-based learning to conferences like this, it pays dividends down the road,” said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, who spoke at the conference. “... These are moments that can really change the trajectory of a student’s life.”
Reaching Out Now offers a number of leadership programs aimed at under-resourced youth in and around Warren County. The YES Leadership Conference emerged three years ago as an event for students in those programs.
Last year, the nonprofit partnered with SU in an effort to open the conference to all students in the Shenandoah Valley. This year, with an even larger partnership network, about 90 students attended the conference. The event was sponsored by First Bank, Walmart and SU.
“I have been in, like, several different leadership programs. I’m also really close with Samantha (Barber). She’s a really sweet lady, and she really encourages me. And so anything that she’s leading, I want to attend,” said Kenasyn Hough, a senior at Strasburg High School in Shenandoah County. Hough said she was hoping to learn how to connect with her peers in new and different ways during the conference.
The program featured a list of speakers, from pastors to life coaches to community leaders. All of them centered their talks around the conference theme, “The Power of Vision,” and aimed to impart knowledge that might help the young participants when making decisions about their futures.
“One of the most important things is that they have the power to design their lives as opposed to being pushed around by conditions,” said Tamara Wolfe, a certified life coach who spoke with students. “Everyone’s creating a life already, but when we ... direct it and have clarity with a vision, you can really reach the goals and dreams that you desire.”
Wolfe said that she often works with entrepreneurs and people who are working through career transitions in her day-to-day life. She’s helped adults realize unfulfilled dreams, like writing books or starting businesses, and said she’s always hoped to get involved with coaching a younger audience.
“It’s so powerful. I have so many clients who said, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I knew this stuff earlier, because I would be in a whole different place. I’d understand how to develop my dreams and really go for them rather than pushing them down.’ ... So I am really excited about helping them (students) understand that there’s a way, and there’s a formula for making those dreams come true, that you really can do what you would absolutely love. Because we only get one life,” Wolfe said.
While Wolfe’s aim was to empower students to realize their dreams, another speaker, Brandan Thomas, encouraged students to remain aware of their choices and goals, and to pay attention to where those things are leading them. Thomas is the CEO of the Winchester Rescue Mission, which provides services to people experiencing homelessness and poverty.
“I run a shelter. I run a place where so many individuals showed up because they were seeking something to make their life better, but it was the wrong thing. ... And so imagine if we can help young, you know, individuals, teens, come to this conclusion early on to pay attention to what they’re seeking ... to pay attention to ... where their vision is taking them and not get off course,” he said.
From a planning standpoint, it seemed every detail of the conference, including its location, intentionally supported the day’s mission of helping students take control of their futures. Hosting the event at SU provided an opportunity for students to visit a college campus.
“Just to, like, see what community life is like in a place like this kind of opens a door for a student who’s never been on a college campus before,” said Rebecca Gibson, director of civic engagement at SU. “I understand today, also, that Laurel Ridge Community College will be here, so that’s another option for a student who hasn’t really explored their future yet. ... Laurel Ridge even has a workforce development program where you don’t even go to college. You just train for whatever your future career is. So that’s something that students might not know about, depending on which school system they’re in. So I think that the outcome is that students just get more exposure to various options for their future, and that’s the goal.”
“There are students who have never stepped foot on a college campus, and families that, you know ... think that this is not within bounds even though it’s in Winchester right here in the heart of where we live,” said Chyanna Jones, a school counselor at Handley High School, which sent 65 students to the conference. “So I think that opening doors and just paving the way is what they will be able to do today.”
Jones was one of the school counselors and/or youth leaders who accompanied students at the conference.
Teketia Smith, leadership director for the Girls of Destiny and LOTUS Boys’ programs at Reaching Out Now, said her team brought a total of 36 students between Skyline High School (Warren County) and Warren County High School. She was excited to see such a large group of students signing in for the conference Wednesday morning.
“We have done this program for the last two years, but they’ve always been small, intimate groups. Most of the students have been the ones in our leadership program. But this year, we have expanded, and we’ve broadened out into the Winchester district as well. ... We have students from Strasburg, actually quite a few schools, Skyline, Warren County. It’s just so exciting to see so many students here that we can help support from all over,” Smith said.
Barber echoed these sentiments again and again, saying how happy and grateful she was that the YES Leadership Conference had rendered such a large group this year, giving Reaching Out Now an opportunity to spread its mission.
“I grew up in a home where I was first generation,” she said, “... and I had to figure things out all on my own. I had a great family who was very supportive and wanted me to go to college, but I didn’t know how. I didn’t have a counselor, you know, back then who said, ‘This is the direction you should go.’ I didn’t have a mentor to say, you know, ‘This is your gift.’ ... I had to go through some really rough seasons in my life. Extremely rough seasons, from abuse to, you know, just having difficulties. And I don’t want this. I don’t want it for the kids in our community. So anyhow, we can make a difference, touch their lives. You know, even if there were just one student here ... it [would] be just as meaningful because then that kid can touch another kid, can touch another kid. But to have the masses here, it’s amazingly overwhelming. So I’m truly blessed to have this.”
