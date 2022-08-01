WINCHESTER — People who say kids have it easy have forgotten what it's like to be a teenager on the verge of adulthood.
By the time a child enters 10th grade, the pressure is on to decide what career to pursue and whether the best option after high school is college or entering the workforce.
Reaching Out Now (RON), a nonprofit based in Middletown, understands how hard it is for teens to chart a course for the future before they're even old enough to live on their own. On Monday, in partnership with Shenandoah University, RON held a daylong seminar called YES: Finding Your Balance to give young people some tools to help ease their stress and make confident, productive decisions to ensure their success.
"We're hoping to impart to our students in the Shenandoah Valley area just what it means to be the next generation," Samantha Barber, founder and president of RON, said during the seminar in Shenandoah University's Halpin-Harrison Hall. "What we really want to do is have them go back to school with some energy ... [and] to give them perspective."
"Her goal is to provide hope for young people who are getting ready to take those next steps after high school who maybe, for whatever reason, haven't been exposed to all the options that some kids have been exposed to," Rebecca Gibson, Shenandoah University's director of civic engagement, said about Barber and her seminar.
Throughout the day, 32 attendees from high schools in Winchester and Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Shenandoah counties attended a wide range of sessions designed to help them embrace hope and advocate for their own needs and desires as they prepare to strike out on their own. The students also got to tour the university and speak with some of its staff to get a better understanding of what to expect if they decide to go to college after high school.
One of the YES sessions on Monday was led by Zana Williams, an attorney from Oklahoma who said she lacked confidence growing up due to her weight and being in the foster care system. Williams told the students she compensated for her insecurities by being the class clown, but her life changed forever when the principal at her junior high school encouraged her to join the school's debate team.
Williams said her time with the debate team showed her how to effectively communicate without turning everything into a joke or arguing with others who didn't share her opinion. In turn, her confidence soared and gave her the fortitude to succeed as an adult.
"I learned that I have to understand myself first and foremost, I have to understand my audience and I have to communicate my needs in a clear, calm way," Williams said. "The most valuable thing I took away from all of the experiences that I've had is that I felt seen, heard and valuable, and accepted for more than just the class clown. I got to be accepted for the true version of myself."
Another of Monday's sessions was led by Ryan Munsey, author and co-founder of The Better Human Project, who reminded YES attendees that it's within their power to achieve great things if they're willing to put in the work.
"Once people get above the age of 30, it's a real challenge to change the way we think, to change our behaviors," Munsey said. "Kids are still developing, so that plasticity is very real. It's going to be fun to share some of the neuroscience of high performance and successful habits with a group of people who maybe haven't heard those things but are also going to be quicker to implement some of those changes."
While planning for the future is always a daunting task, YES: Finding Your Balance gave students pointers on facing the challenge head on.
"High performance is mundane; it's not this esoteric, mythical thing that we can't grasp," Munsey said. "It really is as simple as showing up every single day and doing the most boring things with remarkable consistency."
