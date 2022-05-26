WINCHESTER — Winchester-based Yount, Hyde and Barbour (YHB) accounting firm is acquiring a Maryland-based tax, accounting and management consulting firm.
According to YHB officials, the acquisition of Glass Jacobson, PA, will be effective July 1.
The move will help “strengthen YHB’s foothold as a multi regional accounting firm with offices spanning across Virginia and Maryland,” according to a news release from the company. It also expands the firm’s expertise in wealth management, as YHB and Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors will form a joint venture to “better provide a unified client experience.”
“YHB and the Glass Jacobson team share the same values of empowering clients and communities with world class service,” Scott Moulden, managing partner of YHB, said in the release. “This also affirms our commitment as a premier firm in the Maryland network.”
YHB and Glass Jacobson’s combined revenue is projected at $52 million, according to YHB spokesman Jeremy Shen
YHB will add nearly 60 employees, including six new principals, and two offices in Maryland, Shen said. This will bring YHB’s team to about 300 employees in 11 offices throughout the region, including two in Winchester.
Industry consultant and Chief Operating Executive of Optimum Strategies Ira Rosenbloom, who assisted with the deal as a strategic advisor, called the move a “powerful transaction.”
"(The acquisition is) one that will have strong benefits for the business community in the DMV region,” Rosenbloom said. “These two firms clicked from the start because they each have a demonstrated track record of expertise and highly personal client care. Their synergies and respective capabilities will be a win-win in this new combination.”
Glass Jacobson was established in 1962, serving clients in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., greater area. The company has been known for focusing on tax, audit and consulting services.
Glass Jacobson Managing Director and Firm President Edward J. Jacobson said he was “eager” to join YHB.
“Together, we will be able to provide greater resources to our clients and communities,” he said. “Our mission to empower the future is steadfast when joining YHB.”
