WINCHESTER — In the 1970s, Dale Chafin was working at the Capitol Records pressing plant in Winchester and dreaming of becoming a professional musician. He wrote and recorded his own songs, but the closest he ever came to fame was with "Are You Loyal?," which is the theme song for the Winchester Royals' Valley League Baseball team.
When Chafin died in 2008 at the age of 63, he had no way of knowing that he would one day become a Hollywood musical darling.
Chafin's 1975 recording of his original song, "You Put the Spice in My Life," has popped up within the past year on episodes of the hit TV shows "Ted Lasso" and "Snowfall," and in the movie "Coda" that is currently nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture.
"You Put the Spice in My Life" was never a hit — it wasn't even released to the public — yet it is now bringing fame to a man who never performed in a venue larger than a Winchester nightclub. How in the world did this happen?
That question can be answered in two words: Ashley Chafin.
Ashley is one of Dale's two daughters — the other is Shayne Chafin, who still lives in Winchester — and she shares her dad's love of music. A few years after graduating from Handley High School, Ashley made her way to Los Angeles to work in the music industry. Somewhat ironically, her first job in California was at the corporate headquarters of Capitol Music — the same music label her dad pressed vinyl records for in the 1970s.
A few years ago, Ashley, who is now a music director for APM Music in Los Angeles, reached out to some friends in the business who license music for film and television productions. One of those friends was Eddie Caldwell, founder of the Chicago-based licensing firm Music of the Sea. Ashley played some of her dad's old songs for Eddie and he was impressed enough to pitch the recordings to Hollywood.
"You Put the Spice in My Life" has so far appeared as background music that is played very quietly in three major productions. For example, in the Season 2 episode of "Ted Lasso" called "Beard After Hours," the song is playing during a scene in a bar but is barely audible.
"I had to watch that scene, like, seven times to hear it," Ashley said this week.
It's a bit easier to hear the song in "Coda," where it plays during a scene in a diner, but it's still very low in the mix.
The best way to listen to "You Put the Spice in My Life" is by watching a YouTube video that Ashley created using old family photos. The crackles, pops and hisses heard in the recording are due to the fact that the only copy of the song Ashley owns is on a 45-rpm record her father printed at his own expense to give away to friends and family.
"The flip side [of the record] is, 'Lord, We Want to Sing You a Song,' which hasn't been licensed yet," Ashley said. "It's just as good as 'You Put the Spice in My Life.'"
Ashely said she's not sure what musicians played along with her dad on the recordings, but she suspects one of them was her godfather, Phil Zuckerman.
When contacted on Friday, Phil said Ashley is correct.
"I did play on it and also sang background," he said. "He was a very talented guy. We played in a few bands together back in the day."
Zuckerman is still making music in the Winchester area and offers guitar lessons at his business, The Rock Room at 922 N. Martinsburg Pike.
Ashley said there are still a few copies of the "You Put the Spice in My Life" record floating around. Phil has one, and so do a few of her friends from elementary school.
"For show and tell day [in second or third grade], I gave everyone in my class one," Ashley said. "Everyone just fell in love with it."
While Dale left behind many other songs that could eventually surface in movies and TV shows, Ashley said the quality of those recordings could limit their use. She doesn't have the original master tapes, and the only copies she can pitch to her friends in the music industry are from old cassette tapes.
As for "You Put the Spice in My Life," Ashley would love for another musician or band to update her dad's old song.
"Maybe someday, somebody will re-record it," she said. "It's a really good song."
