WINCHESTER — To develop an anti-racist and more equitable learning environment, a teacher has to be proactive to create that space, said Manuel Gómez Portillo, equity lead for the Office of English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Services for Fairfax County Public Schools.
Gómez Portillo was one of three speakers who talked about how to foster an anti-racist and equitable school system as a part of a virtual forum held by Shenandoah University on Wednesday. The other panelists were Carl Rush, equity coordinator for Winchester Public Schools, and Veronique Walker, who is the associate superintendent of equity and inclusion at Berkeley County Schools in West Virginia.
All three speakers are SU alumni educational leaders working to improve equity in their respective school divisions. About 175 people registered for the virtual forum.
Before the panel began, SU defined anti-racism as something that is “taking stock of and eradicating policies that are racist, that have racist outcomes” and “making sure that ultimately, we’re working towards a much more egalitarian, emancipatory society.” The definition is cited from Malini Ranganathan from the Antiracist Research and Policy Center.
SU defined equity as “practices based on student needs rather than group identity, resulting in positive outcomes for all students.”
Gómez Portillo suggested that the best way to be proactive and create anti-racist, equitable classrooms is by establishing a student task force.
If a student makes a comment that is derogatory about another group of students, Gómez Portillo said the teacher can be indifferent or negatively react to the situation. Or the teacher can be proactive and transform the situation by addressing the effects of identity, privilege, power and bias that influence those comments.
“Work together, reflect and take action,” he said.
Tolerance of such comments through silence also has consequences, Gómez Portillo added.
“Do not be silent,” he said. “If I see it and I hear it and I don’t say anything, I’m saying it’s OK.”
Walker said it’s important to cultivate safe spaces for meaningful and authentic conversations surrounding anti-racism and equity. Anything less, she said, could make it difficult to cultivate anti-racist schools.
“We can no longer use the excuse or the reasoning that ‘I’m uncomfortable,’” she said. “It’s important to cultivate safe spaces and to establish trust and then we educate. We educate one another, we educate ourselves.”
She emphasized that collaborating with other school divisions is also helpful, as well as empowering and educating other staff members, particularly teachers to do anti-racist work.
For Rush, it’s important to improve communication with students’ families to help foster anti-racist, equitable learning environmentsl. The effort to do so shouldn’t just be the work of a school system, he said, but also with the help of the community.
“You don’t have to do it all yourself,” Rush said. “That shared responsibility for families, school, communities is major.”
When a teacher calls a family, Rush added, it shouldn’t only be when a child is misbehaving or performing poorly in their academics. It should also be to share uplifting, positive moments about that student.
The work to foster anti-racism should start in preschool, he said, which makes it easier for students to learn over time.
Continuing these conversations are vital to sustaining anti-racist and equitable schools, Rush said. “We can’t allow words like ‘equity’ and ‘anti-racism’ to just be hot button words, It’s not like Baskin-Robbins where it’s the flavor of the day. It’s the main ingredient in what we do.”
(1) comment
What a bunch of baloney. SU is a racist university until they give back all the money they so willingly took from the Byrd family when they knew of his racist policies of the past that he apologized for. As far as many people are concerned, SU (Which is also my alma mater) should shut down if they don't give back the money. After all, doing the right thing is the hardest thing to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.