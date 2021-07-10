LAKE FREDERICK — Lake Frederick has undergone many changes since it was constructed in the 1970s, evolving from the best-kept secret for fishermen in the 1990s to the fastest-growing development in Frederick County.
Located on the county’s southern end off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), Lake Frederick currently has more than 1,000 homes and will eventually have 2,000. While the state owns the 117-acre man-made lake and a 100-foot forested buffer around it, the development is owned by Lake Frederick Holdings.
Despite the boom in residential development at Lake Frederick, the lake’s natural beauty hasn’t been diminished, and the location remains popular for fishing, boating and hiking. There’s a public boat launch, fishing pier and Gregory’s Lakeside Bait & Tackle, which rents boats and kayaks. But one of the most significant additions is a nearly 8-mile nature trail along the lake that community volunteers built.
Lake Frederick residents Pat McKinney and Fred Hart started work on the trail in 2007. Other volunteers helped them complete the 8-mile loop in 2020. The public can access and exit the trail at the boat ramp area and parking lot by the lake. Other exit paths around the lake enter private property and are not accessible to the public.
McKinney said she and Hart started the trail because they like to hike, but there wasn’t a lakeside trail.
“We couldn’t go very far because it was just rough,” McKinney recalled. “Although I know there were a couple of people who tried to go around the whole [lake], but they were bushwacking.”
The trail received no objection from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Lake Frederick developers. It is a pure nature trail with no gravel or pavement.
“I want to keep it natural,” McKinney said. “It is what it is. We don’t need to put in steps so they can get up a hill easier. It’s a nature trail.”
Work on the trail was continued by the Friends of Lake Frederick (FOLF), a 501©3 organization established by Lake Frederick community homeowners. According to FOLF President John Toliver, the nonprofit’s mission is to augment state agencies responsible for managing Lake Frederick and its natural resources. The organization’s long-term vision is for Lake Frederick to be renowned for its natural beauty and recreational value.
Friends of Lake Frederick has five officers but no official membership structure. Toliver said the group has a mailing list of 120 people.
During the trail’s expansion, Toliver said volunteers followed VDWR guidelines and regulations to minimize the impact on the natural beauty of the buffer area and the water quality of the lake. The trail has been marked with blue metal blazes and includes mileage signs every fourth mile and directional signage. The full length of the trail usually takes five or six hours to hike — if the hikers keep a steady pace. Waterproof hiking shoes are recommended because there are numerous stream crossings and wetland areas on the route.
Tim Kissler, a consultant for Lake Frederick Holdings, said Friends of Lake Frederick single-handedly cut the trail around the lake on a purely voluntary basis. Lake Frederick developers provided signs, blazes and construction materials.
Toliver said he is “absolutely proud” of the volunteer effort to create the trail.
“If it weren’t for the lake volunteers, I don’t know that the trail would have been done at all,” Toliver said. “I think it’s just phenomenal. I’m not bragging about myself, I’m saying that these pioneers started it and it carried on and people got together.”
Toliver said those with a lake-view home are likely to see nature lovers walking on the trail.
McKinney said she considers the trail “a wonderful asset” and loves being able to hike on it, but she does have concerns about people littering. She also said some people have embarked on a hike on the trail not realizing its length.
Kissler said people must know their limits and remember that the trail is nearly 8 miles long. Since there is only one point of public access, people can’t change their minds about a long hike if they venture too far.
“If you walk 4 miles in one direction, you are 4 miles from your destination,” Kissler said. “Know your limits. Dress appropriately, wear hiking boots or other appropriate footwear. Take bug spray, water and food. Head back before the sun sets. We have had several nighttime rescues. Safety first. All of this has resulted in the Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office [having] to have training sessions to deal with these incidents.”
Toliver said that in the future, FOLF and VDWR want to link the Lake Frederick trail to other park trails in the county and dedicate one section for education purposes.
In addition to the trail, Kissler said there are other amenities available to the public at Lake Frederick, such as fishing access on the water and around the perimeter of the lake and “an amazing lake that is very healthy and has plenty of fish.”
The development also boasts Regions 117 restaurant, which Kissler said “remains the best restaurant and wedding venue in Frederick County and the region.” The developer also has plans for an additional clubhouse, pool and sport court for Lake Frederick Homeowners Association members.
Lansdowne Development Group was Lake Frederick’s previous developer, but in the fall of 2020 it was purchased by Lake Frederick Holdings. Kissler said Lake Frederick Holdings constructs improvements and sells finished lots to Shea Homes and Van Metre. Lake Frederick Holdings is controlled by Gary Bowman, head of Bowman Consulting Group, an engineering firm with headquarters in Reston and offices nationwide. Bowman has roots in the Shenandoah Valley and has been involved in the ownership of the project since 2013.
Kissler said there are still 400 homes that need to be constructed for Shea Homes and 500 that need to be built for Van Metre. Once finished, about half of the homes in Lake Frederick will be age-restricted and half will not be.
