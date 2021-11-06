WINCHESTER — From the “You Don’t Hear That Every Day” file, city officials this week rescued a wild porcupine from the Loudoun Street Autopark in Old Town Winchester.
Yes, you read that right. A porcupine. In a parking garage. In downtown Winchester.
It happened on Tuesday. Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said one of his maintenance technicians, Chris Moses, was cleaning stairwells in the Loudoun Street Autopark when he saw a porcupine about as large as a mid-size dog.
“He called the police,” MacKnight said. “The police came over and were able to humanely trap it.”
Porcupines are large rodents covered with prickly quills that protect them from predators. The quills have barbed tips on the ends that expand when stuck into a victim’s warm skin, and getting jabbed with one can be extremely painful and usually requires a trip to the hospital. So how, then, did someone catch the porcupine and live to tell about it?
Winchester Police Officer Felicia Marshall, who said she had never before seen a porcupine outside of a zoo, used a catch pole — a long stick with a looped rope on its end — to collar the critter and place him in a cage.
“I was chasing it [through the garage] for a good 10, 15 minutes before I could get the catch pole around its neck,” Marshall said. “I worked up a sweat.”
Fortunately, Marshall and the porcupine emerged from the encounter unscathed.
The porcupine was taken to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center near Boyce, where it was sedated so staff could safely check on its physical well-being. Veterinarian Jen Riley said the little fellow — a young adult male who could eventually double his current weight of 10 pounds — had symptoms of a lung infection and was missing a patch of quills on his back.
“He may have been attacked by a dog or a predator of some kind and went to defend himself with those quills,” Riley said. “But he’s still got a good number of quills and he’s relatively healthy.”
Patient 3156, as the porcupine is called — Blue Ridge Wildlife Center does not name the wild animals it treats — also had several ticks removed from its face.
Riley said the porcupine is being treated for his lung infection and is doing well. He had a diminished appetite during his first few days at the center but started eating normally again on Friday morning.
“That has improved his prognosis quite a bit,” Riley said. “We were kind of 50-50 on him at first.”
Fingers crossed, the porcupine may be healthy enough to be returned to a safe, wooded area in or near Winchester as soon as this weekend, she said.
While it may seem odd that a porcupine was found in a downtown Winchester parking garage, Riley said it’s not as unusual as you may think.
“Like every wild animal, unfortunately their habitat is constantly being fragmented,” she said. “These guys are probably living in the more heavily wooded areas on the western edge of Frederick County. ... Perhaps he was just looking for a sheltered area after being attacked by something.”
Riley said porcupines thrived in the Northern Shenandoah Valley during the Pleistocene, a geological epoch that lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago, but were considered extirpated, or locally extinct, by the mid-1800s.
Recently, though, there have been sporadic sightings of porcupines in western Virginia, including the Winchester area. Riley said they appear to be expanding back into the region from southern Maryland and eastern West Virginia.
“In the last 15, 20 years, there have been a little over two dozen confirmed sightings ... in the northwestern corner of Frederick County,” she said.
If you spot a porcupine or any other wild animal that appears to be in distress, Riley recommends keeping your distance and contacting the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center so they can advise the best way to handle the situation. The center’s emergency phone number is 540-837-9000.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a nonprofit facility dedicated to treating sick and injured wildlife and returning the animals to their natural environments. For more information, visit blueridgewildlifectr.org.
