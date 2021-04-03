WINCHESTER — Monday was kind of a big deal at The Village at Orchard Ridge, a retirement community in Frederick County.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, the dining room reopened with full service for residents. As a precaution, guests aren't allowed at this time, but the chance to share a meal with other residents in the dining room after months of eating in their own cottages or apartments or special designated area was cause for celebration.
Seventy-seven-year-old Jill LeTourneau said she got "dressed up a little bit" for the occasion and wore one of her "dressy" face masks with glitter on it.
"It felt good, like a celebration," said LeTourneau, who dined with her husband, 85-year-old Jack Reeder, and another couple who are their neighbors. "We had fun. We really did."
After isolating for months in their cottage as a COVID-19 precaution — seniors are particularly vulnerable to the virus — LeTourneau and her husband have both received their COVID-19 vaccines and are starting to venture out.
On Sunday, they will travel to the home of one of their children for Easter dinner. Other than doctor's appointments, this will be the couple's first outing in quite a long time.
Reflecting on the past year, LeTourneau said, "It was very difficult...I think there were a lot of depressed people."
She wiled away the hours watching Netflix — she discovered more shows than she ever imagined, she said with a laugh — and her husband "read the newspaper over and over and over." A trip to her son's wedding in Hawaii was canceled. So was a trip to her granddaughter's graduation in Florida. She stayed connected with her six children, 14 grandchildren and other residents at Orchard Ridge on Zoom.
"That was one way of keeping up," LeTourneau said.
"Some days all I could do was complain, and I mostly did it by text" message, she confessed.
She said she never thought she would get used to wearing a face mask, "but I did." In the process, she discovered something "neat": She only has to wear eye makeup when she puts on a mask.
"I don't have to worry about the rest of my face," LeTourneau said happily. "You have to see the good in everything."
Dave Jackson, 82, also lives at Orchard Ridge. He and his wife, Marti, 80, moved there on March 4, 2020. The complex went on "lockdown" 13 days later, with no visitors allowed. On March 30, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order. Starting Aug. 31, residents could once again have visitors. Now that the Jacksons are vaccinated and life is starting to return to normal, "Things are a lot better," he said. "We're upbeat."
He said the hardest part of the pandemic for him was "being away from family and friends...It was just rough."
The Jacksons passed the time watching Netflix. They also traveled to their church in Gainesville for sermons in the parking lot, with congregation members remaining in their vehicles.
Last year, Easter fell on April 12, when stay-at-home orders were in force.
This Easter, the Jacksons will attend the parking lot church service, then drive by the home of their daughter's family in Gainesville "and just wave at them" because several members have COVID-19 and are in quarantine, though they're doing OK, Jackson said.
Asked if he ever felt down during the pandemic, Jackson said, "You do, but then you get back up. Feelings of despair, that's too deep of a word, and depression is too deep of a word. It's more of a 'what the hell' type of thing. It's hard to explain."
Cathie Russell, 81, who lives at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury with her husband, Robb Russell, 82, said the fully vaccinated pair will travel to Richmond for Easter weekend to be with their two daughters and grandchildren. Plans include a church service, a traditional Easter meal, Easter egg hunts for children and adults, and taking walks.
Looking back on the past year, Russell said she feels gratitude that she and her loved ones are healthy, but admits the isolation was trying at times.
"We are 'people' people," Russell said.
Asked what the hardest part of the pandemic has been for her, she said, "I think probably it was not being able to mingle, at meetings, in communal settings, but especially in dining with people."
But the time alone had a silver lining. Russell, who did a lot of reading and communicating by email, phone and Zoom, reconnected with a group of high schools friends in Connecticut. The group regularly gathers for lunch, but the pandemic temporarily put a halt to that, so they decided to get together on Zoom, and they added other high school friends who normally wouldn't be able to attend the lunch. Now, they have monthly Zoom meetings. Until the pandemic hit, the classmates hadn't "caught up in 60 years, so there's some good that comes out of this, too," Russell said.
With the rest of 2021 ahead, LeTourneau is making plans to celebrate her grandson's graduation from Virginia Tech as well as her granddaughter's high school graduation, and her family is planning a North Carolina beach vacation.
Jackson is talking about road trips to Louisiana and North Carolina to visit friends and family.
Russell, who is chairman of the welcome committee at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, is once again able to do some proper welcoming after the pandemic put those activities on hold.
"Despite the fact that people were moving in, we couldn't introduce them to the kind of community they were moving into," she said. On Monday, a small gathering of 10 people was held for people who moved in during 2020.
Russell said she also is looking forward to doing community volunteer work.
While this past year has taught LeTourneau things about herself and others, she said the COVID-19 pandemic is really a story for future generations."It's going to be a history lesson for our grandchildren. I had never experienced anything like this. It came later in my life. For my grandchildren, this is something they're going to tell their children and grandchildren about."
